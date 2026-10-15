ANBERLIN Release TRENCHES Featuring SWITCHFOOT From New Album CURRENCY

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Alternative rock band Anberlin has released a new song, 'TRENCHES,' featuring Switchfoot, from the band's upcoming album CURRENCY, due November 11 via Equal Vision Records.

Anberlin announced CURRENCY earlier this year, calling it the band's highly anticipated ninth studio album and the first full-length release to feature Matty Mullins as lead vocalist. CURRENCY builds on the momentum of 2024's Vega, where Mullins made his recording debut on two tracks, and marks a new chapter for a band that has continually evolved throughout its nearly 25-year career. The eleven-track album was produced by the band alongside Kellen McGregor (Memphis May Fire).

'TRENCHES' follows the previously released songs 'GRAVITY' and 'NEVERAFTER' as the latest preview of the new record.

Vocalist Matty Mullins said, 'TRENCHES is a reminder that no one has to fight their darkest battles alone. It's written from the perspective of someone who's survived their own pain and is reaching back to say, 'I've been where you are, and I'll stand beside you until you make it through.''

CURRENCY draws from a collection of previously unfinished songs while giving Mullins the space to leave his own creative mark, balancing soaring rock anthems with deeply reflective moments that explore themes of perseverance, vulnerability, and hope. The album features standout tracks including 'Neverafter,' 'Highstakes,' and the emotionally resonant 'Trenches' featuring Switchfoot.

Mullins previously shared, 'The overall theme of CURRENCY is what happens after everything you built your identity on falls apart. It's a journey through heartbreak, loss, addiction, shame, and the lies we tell ourselves. Instead of staying in the wreckage, it's about finding the strength to face the truth, let go of what was killing you, and become someone new. I believe that healing doesn't begin when the pain ends, it begins when you finally stop running from it.'

Anberlin is currently on the road with Switchfoot for an extensive run of tour dates later this year. The tour brings together two of the genre's enduring and influential bands, giving fans the opportunity to experience Anberlin's next chapter live while celebrating a catalog that has resonated for nearly 25 years.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Oct 15 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

Oct 16 - Ruidoso, NM @ Jacks Backstage*

Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bel-Aire Backyard - Durango Casino & Resort*

Oct 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

Oct 20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

Oct 21 - Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater*

Oct 22 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

Oct 23 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions*

Oct 24 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound*

Oct 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

Nov 4 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando*

Nov 5 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*

Nov 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

Nov 7 - Washington DC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

Nov 10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

Nov 12 - Value, MS @ City Hall Live*

Nov 13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*

Nov 14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

Nov 15 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square*

Nov 17 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*

Nov 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

Nov 20 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House*

Nov 21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre*

*With Switchfoot

Anberlin is Matty Mullins (Vocals), Christian McAlhaney (Guitar & Vocals), Joseph Milligan (Guitar), Deon Rexroat (Bass) and Nathan Young (Drums).

Photo Credit: Jacob Moniz



Photo Credit: Jacob Moniz

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