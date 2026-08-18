ANBERLIN Announces New Album CURRENCY, Debuts Single NEVERAFTER

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Alternative rock outfit Anberlin has announced CURRENCY, the band's highly anticipated ninth studio album and the first full-length release to feature Matty Mullins as lead vocalist. Marking the beginning of a bold new chapter, CURRENCY builds on the momentum of 2024's Vega, where Mullins made his recording debut on two tracks, and signals a renewed creative energy for a band that has continually evolved throughout its nearly 25-year career. Produced by the band alongside Kellen McGregor (Memphis May Fire), the eleven-track album embraces both Anberlin's storied past and an exciting future, proving that growth and reinvention can coexist without sacrificing the band's unmistakable identity.

CURRENCY is due November 11 via Equal Vision Records.

To coincide with the album announcement, the band released their first single off the new record 'NEVERAFTER' and accompanying music video, directed by Anberlin drummer Nathan Young, and Jacob Moniz.

On the new record, vocalist Matty Mullins shares 'The overall theme of CURRENCY is what happens after everything you built your identity on falls apart. It's a journey through heartbreak, loss, addiction, shame, and the lies we tell ourselves. Instead of staying in the wreckage, it's about finding the strength to face the truth, let go of what was killing you, and become someone new. I believe that healing doesn't begin when the pain ends, it begins when you finally stop running from it.'

Rather than looking back with hesitation, CURRENCY finds Anberlin moving forward with confidence. Drawing from a collection of previously unfinished songs while giving Mullins the space to leave his own creative mark, the album balances soaring rock anthems with deeply reflective moments, exploring themes of perseverance, vulnerability, and hope. Featuring standout tracks including 'Neverafter,' 'Highstakes,' and the emotionally resonant 'Trenches' featuring Switchfoot, CURRENCY reaffirms Anberlin's commitment to creating music that connects through honesty and resilience. More than simply the next album in the band's catalog, CURRENCY is a statement of renewal—one that celebrates where Anberlin has been while embracing everything that lies ahead.

Anberlin will hit the road with longtime friends and alternative rock mainstays Switchfoot for an extensive run of tour dates later this year. The tour brings together two of the genre's most enduring and influential bands, giving fans the opportunity to experience Anberlin's next chapter live while celebrating a catalog that has resonated for nearly 25 years. As the band ushers in a new era with CURRENCY, the upcoming shows promise a dynamic set that blends beloved fan favorites with the powerful new material, underscoring the renewed energy and excitement driving Anberlin forward.

Anberlin is Matty Mullins (Vocals), Christian McAlhaney (Guitar & Vocals), Joseph Milligan (Guitar), Deon Rexroat (Bass) and Nathan Young (Drums).

Upcoming Tour Dates

Sept 12 - Vans Warped Tour Mexico City

Sept 16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park*

Sept 18 - Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork

Sept 19 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

Sept 20 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Sept 21 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

Sept 22 - Charleston, SC @ The Charleston Music Hall*

Sept 25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre*

Sept 26 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre*

Sept 27 - Hammondsport, NY @ Concerts at Point of the Bluff*

Sept 29 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster

Sept 30 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Oct 2 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater*

Oct 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia*

Oct 4 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston*

Oct 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Truth*

Oct 8 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit*

Oct 9 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium*

Oct 10 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago*

Oct 11 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha*

Oct 13 - Billings, MT @ The Pub Station*

Oct 15 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

Oct 16 - Ruidoso, NM @ Jacks Backstage*

Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bel-Aire Backyard - Durango Casino & Resort*

Oct 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

Oct 20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew

Oct 21 - Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theater*

Oct 22 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery*

Oct 23 - Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions*

Oct 24 - Del Mar, CA @ The Sound*

Oct 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

Nov 4 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando*

Nov 5 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte*

Nov 6 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

Nov 7 - Washington DC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

Nov 10 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

Nov 12 - Value, MS @ City Hall Live*

Nov 13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion*

Nov 14 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

Nov 15 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square*

Nov 17 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater*

Nov 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

Nov 20 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House*

Nov 21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre*

*With Switchfoot

Photo Credit: Jacob Moniz



Photo Credit: Jacob Moniz

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