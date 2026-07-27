SWITCHFOOT to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut With Lainey Wilson Duet

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GRAMMY-winning rock band SWITCHFOOT performed its first Grand Ole Opry show in Nashville, returning to the city where much of the band's new album, Forever Now, was recorded. The three-song set drew a standing ovation from the audience.

Returning to the city where the majority of their new album Forever Now was recorded, GRAMMY-winning rock band Switchfoot stepped into the circle for the first time Thursday night (7/23) for their Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville.

Their three-song set was met with a standing ovation from the crowd and featured a duet with country music superstar Lainey Wilson, who joined the band for new track 'Beautiful Life.' The set also included their massive hit 'Dare You To Move' and 'Only Hope,' which was most notably covered by Mandy Moore in the 2000s cult favorite movie 'A Walk To Remember.' Following the official show, Switchfoot headed to Studio A in the historic Opry House to perform a special set and host a Q&A for 100 fans.

'We have many ties to Nashville, we have made many records out here,' said lead vocalist Jon Foreman from the stage following the performance of 'Dare You To Move.' 'To be the kid who is couch surfing around Nashville and writing songs trying to figure out why they're on the planet, and to be playing one of those songs years and years later, is a dream come true. Thank you so much for having us.'

Photo ID: Switchfoot and Lainey Wilson

Photo credit: © Grand Ole Opry, photos by Chris Hollo

The Nashville appearance included a guest turn from LAINEY WILSON, who joined SWITCHFOOT for a performance of Beautiful Life, a track from Forever Now. The band's single Absolution has continued to climb the Alternative radio charts.



Photo Credit: © Grand Ole Opry, photos by Chris Hollo | Download here

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