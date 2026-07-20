Anamanaguchi and Covet to Launch Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

ANAMANAGUCHI and COVET are set to launch a co-headlining U.S. tour, the two acts announced. The run will bring both acts to venues across the country as part of a shared billing.

Photo Credit: Joshua Tarn

Anamanaguchi today announced a September co-headlining U.S. tour with California trio Covet. Beginning September 17th at Dallas, TX's AM/FM, the 14-date run will travel through the South, Midwest and Western U.S. before concluding on October 3rd at San Diego, CA's Quartyard. Drook will open the first five dates, with sueter7 joining the remainder of the tour beginning September 23rd in Orlando, FL. Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 22nd. Tickets go on-sale to the general public Friday, July 24th at 10AM local time HERE.

The band of Peter Berkman (guitar/vocals), Ary Warnaar (guitar/vocals), James DeVito (bass/vocals), and Luke Silas (drums/vocals) are touring in support of their two most recent albums: 2025's critically-acclaimed Anyway, which flipped their typically meticulous digital process on its head, and 2026's expansive Scott Pilgrim EX (Original Soundtrack). Produced, recorded straight to tape, and mixed by Grammy-winning Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Sleater-Kinney) at Tarbox Road Studios, Anyway was called 'the album the band were born to make' (Bandcamp Daily), earning great reviews and support from Pitchfork (7.5/10 & My Perfect 10), Alternative Press, The AV Club, and more. NPR Music raved that the record 'just absolutely rips.' Singles included 'Buckwild,' 'Rage (Kitchen Sink),' 'Magnet' and 'Darcie' which earned additional praise from Under the Radar ('Magnet' in Best Songs of the Week), The Needle Drop ('Rage (Kitchen Sink)' in Best Weekly Tracks), Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan, Exclaim!, Post-Trash, and more.

Alongside the tour announcement, Anamanaguchi are offering the first glimpse of what comes next:

'A year ago we made ANYWAY. Now we have ANYWAY FOR REAL. It's more music, more energy. Next up is a US TOUR this September with Covet, Drook, and sueter7. See you there 🫶'

Anamanaguchi Fall 2026 Headlining Tour Dates:

09/17 - Dallas, TX - AM/FM *

09/18 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall *

09/19 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues *

09/20 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live *

09/22 - Tampa, FL - Coppertail Brewing *

09/23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham #

09/24 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell) #

09/25 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In #

09/26 - Champaign-Urbana, IL - PYGMALION #

09/28 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep #

09/29 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Presents #

09/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge #

10/02 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom #

10/03 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard #

10/08 - Sydney, AUS - Crowbar

10/10 - Melbourne, AUS - Howler

10/11 - Brisbane, AUS - The Brightside

10/13 - Shibuya, Tokyo, JP - Duo Music Exchange

* w/ Covet & Drook

# w/ Covet & sueter7



Photo Credit: Joshua Tarn

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...