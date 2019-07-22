AMERICA'S GOT TALENT's Mandy Harvey to Release Major Label Debut Album

Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey, who stole America's heart on America's Got Talent in 2017, will release her much-anticipated major label debut album, Nice To Meet You (SRG/Universal) this Fall. She released her first single from the CD, "Release Me", in June and is touring on the west coast of the US until the end of July of 2019, returning to the road in October.

Since her music and story went viral on AGT (250 MILLION Facebook and YouTube views) Harvey has written her critically acclaimed memoir Sensing The Rhythm: Finding My Voice In A World Without Sound (Simon & Schuster), has toured regularly and continues her inspirational speaking engagements. She continues to be very actively involved with charities for the deaf and disabled communities. She worked closely with Not Impossible Labs in the development of an innovative vibrotextile technology titled M:NI Wearables. These devices supply 8 distinctive areas of vibration across a user's body, providing music access to the deaf community and an enhanced musical experience for all. Mandy lost her residual hearing by age nineteen due to a neurological connective tissue disorder, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and has been an avid supporter of those with disabilities ever since.

Mandy also makes time to be an Ambassador for No Barriers USA acknowledging, encouraging and empowering those with disabilities. She travels the country to heighten awareness, break down blocks, challenge stereotypes, and lead the charge toward a brighter future for all.





Related Articles View More Music Stories