Multi Platinum indie pop trio AJR have today released their "BANG!" (AhhHaa Remix) featuring trailblazing singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko via AJR Productions/S-Curve Records/BMG.

The remix gives a fresh spin on AJR's hit single "BANG!" which has accumulated over 120 million streams worldwide and peaked at No. 2 on Alternative Radio. The track is currently climbing at Top 40 and spending its fourth consecutive week on the Billboard Hot 100. AJR will perform the song on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna August 19.

"BANG!" follows the band's third full-length album Neotheater. The record debuted at the top of the Billboard charts last spring (No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on theAlternative and Rock Albums charts) and features Gold certified single "100 Bad Days." In their decade music roundups, Spotify named AJR's smash "Sober Up" one of the Best Rock Songs of the 2010s and Apple Music named AJR's hit "Weak" one of the Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.

ABOUT HAYELY KIYOKO :

Hayley Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated pop artists since releasing 2018's landmark debut album EXPECTATIONS which according to Rolling Stone, placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, Kiyoko was nominated for two VMAs where she performed "Curious" and won Push Artist Of The Year. Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed over 727 million global streams, over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers and has accrued nearly 400 million lifetime YouTube views. Hayley took her captivating live performance on the road for a nationwide headline tour, Coachella festival debut and support during Panic! At The Disco's North American arena tour. On top of stunning on the covers of NYLON and PAPER, Kiyoko was named to NPR's list "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians," and was honored with the Rising Star Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event. Earlier this year, the pop star unveiled her newest collection of songs, I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS s.

