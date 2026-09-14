AETERNUM Release 'Spatial Memory', to Tour with Ventana and Deadly Apples

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Modern rock band Aeternum continue a breakout year with the release of their new single 'Spatial Memory,' while simultaneously announcing their upcoming Saints of Sickness Tour this November alongside Ventana and Deadly Apples.

Produced by Scott Wilson (Saving Abel) and co-written by Paul Bartolome (Asking Alexandria), 'Spatial Memory' captures Aeternum at their most vulnerable and introspective, transforming a difficult personal moment into a modern rock anthem. The band tracked all of the material at Sunshine Studios Live in Colorado Springs, creating a sonic foundation that balances atmosphere, intensity, and emotional honesty.

At the heart of 'Spatial Memory' is the struggle to remain present when everything feels overwhelming. For vocalist Kayla, the song emerged from a particularly difficult day when she arrived at band rehearsal struggling emotionally. What began as frustration with a familiar grounding exercise ultimately became a deeper realization about the power of attention and awareness.

Kayla explains:

'With 'Spatial Memory', on a particularly hard day, I met with my band to write. I was straight up not doing well. my mindset at the time led me to the repetition of a grounding method I'd heard since I was a kid. 'Can you list 5 things you feel? 4 things you see? 3 things you hear?' etc. I felt annoyed thinking about this simple list of questions. Then annoyed with myself, why is the simplicity of a solution frustrating me? In reality I was resisting awareness. I underestimated the power of my attention, and where i place it. I really leaned into that feeling.'

That willingness to confront difficult emotions has become an important part of Aeternum's identity. After a year filled with new music, festivals, new cities, and an ever-growing fanbase, the band is ready to take that momentum back on the road.

Jose reflects on the band's 2026 journey:

'2026 has been a year of growth for us, releasing new music, meeting a ton of new fans and playing some great festivals!'

Bass player Cam adds:

'It's been exciting playing more new places with and engaging with fans old and new! We can't wait to hit the road again this fall once more with Ventana and Deadly Apples. We plan to be on the road again quite a bit next year as well as releasing a lot more music and videos.'

The Saints of Sickness Tour marks another major milestone for Aeternum, with the band heading out for their fifth tour in just two years. Drummer Kris says the opportunity to hit the road again with familiar friends makes the upcoming run especially exciting:

'Going out on our 5th tour in 2 years is surreal. Being out with our friends in Ventana once again, plus sharing the stage with Deadly Apples every night, is going to be mind-alteringly epicl!'

With 'Spatial Memory' now available and another tour on the horizon, Aeternum are showing no signs of slowing down. The band plans to spend much of 2027 on the road while continuing to release new music and videos, building on the momentum of a 2026 that has already taken them to new stages and introduced their music to fans across the country.

Saints of Sickness Tour

November 6 – Cadillac, MI – The Venue Event Center

November 7 – Louisville, KY - Venue TBA

November 8 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

November 10 – Sparta, WI

November 11 – Fargo, ND – The Aquarium

November 12 – Sioux Falls, SD – Grain Bin (Red Eye)

November 13 – Casper, WY – Oil City Beer Co.

November 15 – Denver, CO – HQ

November 17 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar Lounge

November 18 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theatre

November 19 – Detroit, MI – TSDMAAC

November 20 – Toronto, ON – Ground Control

November 21 – Lakewood, OH – Mercury Lounge

November 22 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

November 25 – Lowell, MA – Taffeta Music Hall

November 27 – Newark, DE – Halftime Sports Bar

November 28 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground

About Aeternum

Aeternum (ē-turn-um) is an original modern rock band with influences from Rock, Pop, Electronic, Metal, and Industrial Music. Aeternum was formed in 2023 and has been recording with multi-platinum producer Scott Wilson (Saving Abel, Tantric). With driving rhythms and futuristic synths combined with angelic and aggressive vocal layers, Aeternum brings a sonic experience and energetic performance that leaves you eager to hear more and more!

Kayla Smith - Vocals

Jose Tinajero - Guitar/Programming/Keys

Cam Taylor - Bass

Kris Combs - Drums

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