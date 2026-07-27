VENTANA, DEADLY APPLES to Launch Saints of Sickness Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Industrial metal bands VENTANA and DEADLY APPLES are set to join forces this November for the Saints of Sickness Tour, an 18-date run across the United States and Canada. Special guest AETERNUM will appear on all dates of the run.

Photo by Emmanuelle-Guilbault-Daif

Cleveland-based Ventana, founded by Richard 'Stitch' Thomas (Mushroomhead, Crossbreed, A Killer's Confession) and Daniel Fox (Mushroomhead, Dope, Wednesday 13), have spent more than two decades carving out their place in the industrial metal scene, earning a reputation for highly entertaining live shows. The band has toured alongside acts including Fear Factory, Dope, Mindless Self Indulgence, Hellyeah, Static-X, Powerman 5000, Hed PE and The Birthday Massacre, while also performing on select dates of the Mayhem Festival. Ventana recently unveiled their latest single and music video, 'Iron Over Blood.'

Montreal's Deadly Apples have toured throughout North America, South America, Europe and Japan supporting artists such as Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Korn, Deftones and Rammstein, while also appearing at major festivals such as Hellfest, Knotfest and the Vans Warped Tour. Renowned for their intense, high-energy and chaotic live performances, the band continues to build momentum with their single 'Volatile,' featuring Richard Patrick (Filter) and Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), which has surpassed one million streams. The song's accompanying music video was selected for the Berlin Music Video Awards.

Special guest Aeternum will appear on all dates. The female-fronted band recently released their new single, 'Knives at Midnight,' and blends elements of electro, pop and metal. Aeternum has toured with acts including A Killer's Confession and Dogma.

Tickets are on sale now through participating venues. For additional information, visit the official social media pages of Ventana and Deadly Apples.

SAINTS OF SICKNESS TOUR

November 6 – Cadillac, MI – The Venue Event Center

November 7 – Louisville, KY - Venue TBA

November 8 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

November 10 – TBA

November 11 – Fargo, ND – The Aquarium

November 12 – Sioux Falls, SD – Grain Bin (Red Eye)

November 13 – Casper, WY – Oil City Beer Co.

November 14 – Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

November 15 – Denver, CO – HQ

November 17 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar Lounge

November 18 – Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theatre

November 19 – Detroit, MI – TSDMAAC

November 20 – Toronto, ON – Ground Control

November 21 – Lakewood, OH – Mercury Lounge

November 22 – Albany, NY – Empire Underground

November 25 – Lowell, MA – Taffeta Music Hall

November 27 – Newark, DE – Halftime Sports Bar

November 28 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground

Cleveland's VENTANA, founded by Richard Stitch Thomas and Daniel Fox, has built a following over more than two decades in the industrial metal scene, while Montreal's DEADLY APPLES has toured internationally in support of acts including Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Korn, Deftones and Rammstein. AETERNUM, a female-fronted band blending electro, pop and metal, will round out the bill for the tour's full run.

Photo Credit: Emmanuelle-Guilbault-Daif



Photo Credit: Emmanuelle-Guilbault-Daif

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...