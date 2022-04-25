ABISHA Teams Ups With Champion For 'Home To You' Remix

ABISHA returns with a new reimagined version of "Home To You" by fellow London artist Champion, which was premiered exclusively by Jaguar on BBC Radio One show.

The original track has already garnered support from various tastemakers including Spotify's New Dance Revolution playlist where she was featured as the cover artist. Upbeat and explosive, the remix offers a new dynamic twist with its dense, high-energy production making it a reinvigorating trip.

With a wide catalogue of multi-genre work of originals and remixes under his belt, Champion has solidified his name across the electronic dance community for his knack of finding the perfect balance between mainstream and underground sound.

He has previously worked with artists such as Etta Bond, Leona Lewis and Ibeyi, and more. For 'Home To You', he takes the breezy production and layers it with dance-heavy riffs that work in perfect synergy with ABISHA's silvery vocals. "Really enjoyed working on this, always a pleasure to put my Champion Sound spin on a dope song," says Champion

In working with Champion, ABISHA shares, "I chose Champion to remix 'Home To You' because I wanted to elevate the garage sound even more and I love Champion's production style! He has taken the song to another level and I absolutely love it!"

Originally co-written and co-produced with Dan Ferrari-Lane and Greg West,'"Home To You' has garnered support from Notion, Wonderland, Consequence, Dummy Mag, Queerty, and more. It is the follow up of her 2021 single "Numb," which premiered via Complex and was added to Spotify UK's New Music Friday.

Following the video release, ABISHA teamed up with London DJ Jess Bays for a remix version of "Numb", which was aired on BBC Radio 1's Dance Party with Danny Howard and featured on Billboard's First Out roundup.

From her 2020 debut EP, Scorpio, R&B jam "One Night" to self-care anthem "Time Alone," she continues pushing herself with more confidence and ambition. Her authenticity and avant-garde sound have garnered support from heavyweight tastemakers across the globe including DAZED, i-D, Billboard / Billboard Pride, BBC Introducing, COLORSXSTUDIOS, Earmilk, gal-dem, Complex, DUMMY, High Snobiety, NYLON, Gay Times, and many more.

In an exclusive interview with Billboard she shared, "I'm discovering who I am as an artist, I'm also discovering who I am as a person, and I've finally gotten to a place where I'm happy to stand out and express myself every way I can."

Outside of music, ABISHA has been paving her way in the fashion space while supporting causes that are close to her heart. Recently signed to Select Model Management in London, she has previously worked in campaigns with global brands including with FootLocker EU for their #ShoesDontChangeTheWorld campaign and many more. Additionally, her latest ambassadorship with the non-profit organisation MindOut has also given her the opportunity to use her platforms to advocate for LGBTQ+ mental health.

For 2022, she will be releasing a new body of work that mirrors a more positive headspace she is in before fully unveiling her new EP at the end of Summer.

Listen to the new remix here: