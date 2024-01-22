AB6IX Releases 8th EP 'THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND'

The other songs included in the EP are “Whistle,” “Traveler,” “All Night,” and “ILY (I Love You).” 

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

AB6IX Releases 8th EP 'THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND'

AB6IX returns with their 8th EP, THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND. This album serves as the conclusion to the album series, connecting to their EP from May 2023, THE FUTURE IS OUR : LOST.

Previously, the group shared their pain, wounds, and steps towards growing up. With this new release, through their maturity and determination, they send a message of courage and hope to listeners, encouraging them to continue stepping forward toward a brighter future.

The EP includes five new songs. The title track, “GRAB ME,” is a pop rock song that delivers the hopeful message of never giving up during the darkest moments in your life and about enduring the pain together. It also carries the group’s determination and promise to spend the future with their fans, ABNEW. The other songs included in the EP are “Whistle,” “Traveler,” “All Night,” and “ILY (I Love You).” 

ABOUT AB6IX

AB6IX (Korean: 에이비식스; pronounced as A-B-Six) is a South Korean boy group formed by BRANDNEW MUSIC. The group currently consists of four members: JEON WOONG (전웅 田雄), KIM DONGHYUN (김동현 金東賢), PARK WOOJIN (박우진 朴佑鎭), and LEE DAEHWI (이대휘 李大輝). The group debuted in May 2019 with their first EP titled B: COMPLETE.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kyle Gordon to Release Debut Album Kyle Gordon Is Great in March Photo
Kyle Gordon to Release Debut Album 'Kyle Gordon Is Great' in March

Featuring viral smash “Planet Of The Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)', “Girls Are The Best (feat. Tanya McCabe)', and “Ugliest Girl On The Beach (feat. Antonio Frankfurt)', Kyle Gordon Is Great is the culmination of years of characters and genre parodies that Kyle has developed and perfected in his one-of-a-kind live shows.

2
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For Greatest Dancer From New Album Photo
Video: Nadine Shah Shares Video For 'Greatest Dancer' From New Album

Nadine Shah shares a new video for the track 'Greatest Dancer.' The song and accompanying clip are inspired by the lockdown Saturday nights that Nadine and her late-mother would spend watching Strictly Come Dancing. Greatest Dancer follows the lead singles 'Topless Mother' - which went straight onto the BBC 6Music A-List - and 'Twenty Things.'

3
Newport Folk Festival Announces 2024 Ticket On-Sale Information Photo
Newport Folk Festival Announces 2024 Ticket On-Sale Information

This summer the Newport Folk Festival will return to Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island to celebrate a major milestone - the iconic cultural institution's 65th Anniversary. One of the longest running and most storied festivals in America will return July 26th-28th where it will continue to host once in a lifetime performances.

4
Spencer Crandall to Release New Single Worth The Wait Photo
Spencer Crandall to Release New Single 'Worth The Wait'

Dynamic independent Country artist Spencer Crandall makes his highly-anticipated return with long-awaited new music. The singer known for penning love songs that “leave a mark on the listener” (Forbes) will celebrate the swoon-worthy ballad's release with a special appearance at the Grand Ole Opry that night (2/9).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Exclusive: Niko Moon Hits #1 With New Album, Announces Opening Tour ActsExclusive: Niko Moon Hits #1 With New Album, Announces Opening Tour Acts
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEVideo: Watch Reneé Rapp's MEAN GIRLS Performance on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing FilmsBroadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Dakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVEDakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake Set For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!