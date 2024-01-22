AB6IX Releases 8th EP 'THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND'

AB6IX returns with their 8th EP, THE FUTURE IS OURS : FOUND. This album serves as the conclusion to the album series, connecting to their EP from May 2023, THE FUTURE IS OUR : LOST.

Previously, the group shared their pain, wounds, and steps towards growing up. With this new release, through their maturity and determination, they send a message of courage and hope to listeners, encouraging them to continue stepping forward toward a brighter future.

The EP includes five new songs. The title track, “GRAB ME,” is a pop rock song that delivers the hopeful message of never giving up during the darkest moments in your life and about enduring the pain together. It also carries the group’s determination and promise to spend the future with their fans, ABNEW. The other songs included in the EP are “Whistle,” “Traveler,” “All Night,” and “ILY (I Love You).”

ABOUT AB6IX

AB6IX (Korean: 에이비식스; pronounced as A-B-Six) is a South Korean boy group formed by BRANDNEW MUSIC. The group currently consists of four members: JEON WOONG (전웅 田雄), KIM DONGHYUN (김동현 金東賢), PARK WOOJIN (박우진 朴佑鎭), and LEE DAEHWI (이대휘 李大輝). The group debuted in May 2019 with their first EP titled B: COMPLETE.