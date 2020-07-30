A$AP FERG Shares 'Move Ya Hips' ft. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO

This Song is Their Third Collaboration

A$AP Ferg's long awaited collaboration with Nicki Minaj is here with "Move Ya Hips" featuring Minaj & MadeinTYO dropping this morning.

Listen below!

This is their third collaboration, with Minaj having previously featured on Ferg's "Plain Jane" Remix, adding her trademark flair to the 4x-platinum original, and more recently the duo appeared on the Mike WiLL Made-It produced "Runnin" from the Creed II: The Album soundtrack. The Lords, Barbies and even A$AP Rocky have been pleading with the rap superstars for the new Frankie P produced single and they were not disappointed. The anthem of the summer is finally here.

"Move Ya Hips" ft. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO is out now via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records.

View More Music Stories Related Articles