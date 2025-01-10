A Great Big World Return With New Single 'then there were sparks'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award-winning duo A Great Big World is kicking off 2025 with the release of their highly anticipated new single, "then there were sparks," available now across all streaming platforms.

The new single beautifully showcases the group’s signature, melody-driven songwriting, while delving into themes of rediscovery and fresh beginnings. With its anthemic chorus—“then there were sparks, all around me, right where the end meets the start”—the song invites listeners on an emotionally charged journey of reflection, igniting a sense of hope and renewal that only A Great Big World can evoke. The song made its television debut today on Live With Kelly and Mark, with a captivating performance that reminds audiences of the emotional prowess present in A Great Big World’s songwriting. This release marks the duo's first new music since their critically acclaimed 2022 album Particles.

“‘then there were sparks’ is a really personal song for me! Over the last few years, I had found myself gradually singing and performing less. And as time passed, I just became more and more afraid of it,” reflected Ian Axel. “I kept making excuses for myself, and I felt like I was losing my ability to dream. I knew there was still this fire, or this spark within me that I had been ignoring, and it needed nurturing. So for me, this song is about re-discovering myself as an artist, and the magic that comes when you tap into your heart to create something new.”

Following the highly anticipated release of “then there were sparks,” the band will unveil a new EP of the same name on February 21st. This five-track collection will include the title song, a second powerful new track titled “Go On,” and three reimagined versions of their iconic hit Say Something. Two of these reimagined renditions were released last October in celebration of the song’s 10-year anniversary, offering fresh takes on a timeless classic. On February 27th, A Great Big World will embark on an intimate four-date mini-tour, performing at City Winery’s across the Northeast. The tour kicks off in Boston, followed by stops in Philadelphia on February 28th, Washington D.C. on March 1st, and wraps up in New York on March 3rd. Tickets for all shows will go on-sale Friday, January 17th. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.agreatbigworld.com.

For Ian Axel and Chad King of A Great Big World, the release of “then there were sparks” marks the thrilling climax of an eventful and rewarding 2024. Last year, the duo celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their global hit “Say Something,” releasing a special two-song digital package. The collection includes an intimate, reimagined acoustic version of the song, complete with string arrangements by Grammy Award-winning musician Rob Moose, alongside a heartfelt ukulele rendition that honors the song’s original simplicity. Earlier in the year, Axel and King contributed original music to The Imaginary, a critically acclaimed Japanese animated film directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, best known for his work on Modest Heroes and Tomorrow’s Leaves. The film, which debuted globally on Netflix in July 2024, features the duo's soaring anthem “Nothing’s Impossible,” a collaboration with Rachel Platten, as the film’s powerful end-title track. In addition, the pair penned “Holding On,” an emotionally resonant duet for Andrea Bocelli featuring Gwen Stefani, which appears on Bocelli’s latest album, Duets. To cap off the year, the group released a special holiday single, “Christmastime Is Finally Here,” with the multi-platinum, 3X GRAMMY® Award-winning quintet Pentatonix.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

2/27/25 Boston, MA City Winery

2/28/25 Philadelphia, PA City Winery

3/1/25 Washington, DC DC9

3/3/25 New York, NY City Winery

Comments