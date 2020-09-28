A Dead Couple Enter Your Home: VISITORS On Darkfield Radio

VISITORS builds on the success of DOUBLE, created in response to theatre closures around the globe.

VISITORS, the second episode of the highly acclaimed at-home audio experience, Darkfield Radio, has arrived in Australia.

Broadcasting from Tuesday 6 October, VISITORS begins with a dead couple inviting themselves into the audience's home, looking for a temporary solution to their permanent condition. "We didn't know where else to go..."

The broadcast builds a strange and curious world for two participants hearing two different sides of the story.

VISITORS, a reflection on our irrepressible desire to touch and why the dead find so little comfort in the world of the living, follows the success of the first Darkfield Radio episode, DOUBLE. Darkfield Radio was launched in July in response to the world-wide closures of the arts industry due to COVID-19, and a shift from physical installations to home entertainment.

Darkfield's creators David Rosenberg and Glen Neath are the masterminds behind the immersive experiences, and have recently sparked global attention of XR and VR communities with their ability to create worlds for the audience using only audio.

On VISITORS they said, "In these times of social distancing we require you to stand three metres apart, and while you may yearn to reach across the chasm that separates you, we ask you to be careful who else you invite into the gap."

VISITORS is the fifth Darkfield experience to be produced in Australia by Melbourne-based company Realscape Productions, in association with Darkfield. The company has toured Darkfield's signature shipping container experiences SEANCE, FLIGHT and COMA through parts of the country, and will continue to do so upon the reopening of interstate borders.

"Having our audiences trust us and invite Darkfield Radio into their homes during the pandemic has been remarkable. There is much to be said about the way Australians are embracing the uncomfortable during such a strange time in history, and as the UK team continue to innovate and bring new audio experiences to life, Australian audiences continue to become even more brazen," commented Nathan Alexander, producer at Realscape Productions.

Darkfield has so far welcomed 85,000 audience members in Australia and over 170,000 globally.

"With many theatres in Australia still closed, we've designed the Darkfield Radio experiences to be communal, and Australians have welcomed this with open arms. The shows are delivered at set times and dates so that not only are audiences experiencing the show in pairs, but the show is replicated in hundreds of rooms across the world, much like going to the cinema for a screening, or a theatre for a play," added Amy Johnson, producer at Realscape Productions.

VISITORS has been confirmed as joining the Official Selection for the Raindance Film Festival 2020 and nominated for two awards - Outstanding Achievement in Audio and Best Narrative. DOUBLE was selected for the Venice International Film Festival as the first ever audio-only experience in the history of the festival.

VISITORS runs every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8, 9 and 11pm AEDT from October 6 until the end of December 2020.

DOUBLE runs every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:30pm and 9:30pm AEDT until the end of December 2020.

VISITORS costs $22 for two people. Tickets to both VISITORS and DOUBLE are available at darkfield.com.au/radio.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You