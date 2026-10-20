49 Winchester to Launch CHANGE OF PLANS Tour Feb–May 2027

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Acclaimed alt-country band 49 Winchester has announced its 2027 Change of Plans Tour, an extensive run of 2027 headline dates kicking off February 5 at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA. The newly announced run will bring the band's electrifying live show to cities across the country, with stops in Charlotte, Los Angeles, Boston, Austin and more before wrapping May 8 at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, TX. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 23 at 10 a.m. local time here. A full routing can be found below.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, October 21 at 10 a.m. local time using password CHANGES, followed by local and promoter presales beginning Thursday, October 22 at 10 a.m. local time. All presales conclude Thursday, October 22 at 10 p.m. local time.

The upcoming headline run follows the release of their forthcoming album, Change of Plans, released earlier this year. Executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) at his recording studio in Savannah, GA, the project captures the band at a creative peak, expanding their sonic palette while remaining rooted in the raw storytelling, Southern rock grit and country soul that have defined their career.

Known for turning years on the road into a fiercely loyal following, 49 Winchester has built its reputation on an electrifying live show that channels the heart, humor and hard-earned wisdom of Appalachia. Led by singer-songwriter Isaac Gibson, alongside Bus Shelton (lead guitar), Chase Chafin (bass), Noah Patrick (pedal steel), Tim Hall (keys), and Justin Louthian (drums), the band will bring that energy back to stages across the country throughout 2027.

Tour Dates

2.05.27 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

2.06.27 Columbia, SC The Senate

2.11.27 Chattanooga, TN The Signal

2.12.27 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

2.13.27 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

2.18.27 Roanoke, VA The Exchange

2.19.27 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

2.20.27 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

2.25.27 St. Louis, MO The Sovereign

2.26.27 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

3.02.27 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

3.04.27 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

3.05.27 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

3.06.27 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

3.09.27 San Francisco, CA August Hall

3.10.27 San Luis Obispo, CA The Fremont Theater

3.11.27 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

4.01.27 Birmingham, AL Iron City

4.03.27 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

4.15.27 Boston, MA Royale

4.16.27 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

4.17.27 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion

4.22.27 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

4.23.27 Chicago, IL Joe's Live

4.24.27 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

5.06.27 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

5.07.27 Waco, TX Backyard Bar & Stage

5.08.27 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's

About 49 Winchester

Hailing from the small Appalachian town of Castlewood, Virginia, 49 Winchester is a six-piece band whose rugged roots and unfiltered energy have earned them acclaim as one of country music's most exciting rising acts. Known for their fiery blend of Southern rock and country soul, the band has released five studio albums, toured internationally, and built a loyal following through their electrifying live performances.

Led by singer-songwriter Isaac Gibson alongside Bus Shelton (lead guitar), Chase Chafin (bass), Noah Patrick (pedal steel), Tim Hall (keys), and Justin Louthian (drums), 49 Winchester channels the grit, heart, and humor of Appalachia in every song.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk









Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

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