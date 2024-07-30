49 Winchester Add New Stops to Fall Album Release Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ahead of their anticipated sophomore release with New West Records this Friday, 49 Winchester has announced an expanded fall tour with eight additional stops in Mississippi, Louisiana, Connecticut, New York, and more.

Award-winning Canadian songwriter Corb Lund will join the group for five performances, beginning in New Orleans, LA, and concluding in Buffalo, NY. Matt Koziol, Bayker Blankenship, and John R. Miller are also confirmed as supporting acts. Artist presale tickets will be available from Wednesday, July 31st at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, August 1st at 10 p.m. local time with the password HOLLER. Spotify presale will follow on Thursday, August 1st from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, and public on-sale begins Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. See below for a list of all confirmed album release tour dates.

Leavin’ This Holler is the highly anticipated follow up to 49 Winchester’s New West Records debut Fortune Favors the Bold. Met with overwhelming critical acclaim, Rolling Stone called them “Country Music’s Buzziest of Buzz Bands,” and also named it one of the “25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2022.” Bandcamp named Fortune Favors the Bold one of the “Best Country Records of 2022,” as did No Depression, Holler, PopMatters, Whiskey Riff, WMOT, and others. The album quickly generated over 150 million global streams and the band also received a nomination for “Best Duo or Group” at last year’s Americana Music Awards.

Leavin’ This Holler was produced by the band and Stewart Myers and features appearances by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, singer-songwriter Maggie Antone, fiddler Philip Bowen, and guitarist Cole Chafin. Captured in a handful of studios around the country whenever there was a rare moment between relentless touring schedules — the album has 49 Winchester’s signature sound of rollicking country and searing rock music, but with a matured approach this go-around. Leavin’ This Holler offers up a more focused sense of self — a new bountiful level of intent and purpose. The group continues to tour heavily in support of the forthcoming record, reaching new heights by sharing the stage with internationally renowned acts like Tyler Childers and performing at major festivals including Bonnaroo and CMA Fest. For tickets and more information, visit 49Winchester.com.

49 Winchester Leavin’ This Holler Tour Dates

7/30/24 - Vancouver BC - Commodore Ballroom ^

7/31/24 - Seattle WA - The Showbox ^

8/1/24 - McMinnville OR - Yamhill County Fair

8/3/24 - Sacramento CA - Ace of Spades ^

8/5/24 - Los Angeles CA - El Rey Theatre ^

8/9/24 - Englewood CO - Gothic Theatre %

8/10/24 - Bellvue CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre %

8/12/24 - Des Moines IA - Iowa State Fair

8/15/24 - Las Vegas NV - The Run For A Million

8/16/24 - New Braunfels TX - Whitewater Amphitheater $

8/17/24 - Houston TX - Armadillo Palace ~

8/23/24 - Atlanta GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park =

8/24/24 - Petros TN - Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary =

8/25/24 - Cincinnati OH - Riverfront Live =

8/30/24 - Virginia Beach VA - 24th Street Stage

8/31/24 - Isle of Palms SC - The Windjammer &

9/1/24 - Isle of Palms SC - The Windjammer &

9/5/24 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz *

9/6/24 - Richmond VA - The National *

9/7/24 - Philadelphia PA - Brooklyn Bowl *

9/9/24 - Boston MA - Royale Boston *

9/10/24 - New York NY - Bowery Ballroom *

9/11/24 - New York NY - Bowery Ballroom *

9/13/24 - Pittsburgh PA - Stage AE Outdoors +

9/14/24 - Bristol TN/VA - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

9/19/24 - Orlando FL - Plaza Live @

9/20/24 - Fort Myers FL - The Ranch @

9/21/24 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live @

10/10/24 - Oxford MS - The Lyric Oxford @

10/11/24 - Fort Smith AR - Peacemaker Festival

10/12/24 - Cuero TX - Cuero Turkeyfest

10/15/24 - New Orleans LA - House of Blues “

10/17/24 - Birmingham AL - Iron City “

10/19/24 - Greenville - SC - Greenville Country Music Fest

10/22/24 - Charlottesville VA - Jefferson Theater “

10/25/24 - Norwalk CT - District Music Hall “

10/26/24 - Buffalo NY - Town Ballroom “

10/29/24 - Columbus OH - The Bluestone >

10/31/24 - Baton Rouge LA - Texas Club <

11/2/24 - Dallas TX - Dos Equis Pavilion !

^ Support from Kelsey Waldon

% Support from Coleman Jennings

$ With Wyatt Flores

~ Support from Drayton Farley

= Supporting Blackberry Smoke

& Support from The Weathered Souls

* Support from Maggie Antone

+ Supporting Charles Wesley Godwin

@ Support from Matt Koziol

“ Support from Corb Lund

> Support from Bayker Blankenship

< Support from John R Miller

! Supporting Whiskey Myerss

Comments