48 HOURS Correspondent Erin Moriarty Returns With Third Season of 'My Life of Crime' Podcast

48 HOURS correspondent Erin Moriarty's award-winning original true-crime podcast MY LIFE OF CRIME returns for a third season, today, Oct. 27. The captivating and thrilling podcast from CBS News Audio and 48 HOURS, America's #1 Saturday night true-crime destination, is available on all podcast platforms with new episodes released every Wednesday.

Moriarty and MY LIFE OF CRIME take you deep inside true-crime investigations like no one else by providing additional and extensive reporting on the 48 HOURS episodes fans already love.

In the first two episodes of the season, Moriarty revisits the murder of Christie Wilson, including an extended interview with her convicted killer, Mario Garcia, who still insists on his innocence. Later in the season, Moriarty unravels some of the most compelling true-crime cases, from the mysterious death of boxing legend Arturo Gatti to a Baptist preacher accused of staging his wife's suicide.

"Erin Moriarty is hands down one of the best true-crime correspondents in the business," said Judy Tygard, executive producer of 48 HOURS. "As a lawyer and a reporter, Erin brings a depth to these cases like no other. She's not afraid of taking on tough cases or tough stories and she does it all with compassion. Erin and MY LIFE OF CRIME are bringing the 48 HOURS brand to new audiences."

MY LIFE OF CRIME brushes past the speculation to focus on the evidence and talks to the people directly involved, including investigators and the families of victims. The weekly podcast series goes beyond the scene of each crime, behind prison walls and into the killers' inner thoughts.

"Season three of MY LIFE OF CRIME is all about lying. It's both shocking and fascinating to listen to killers hoping to get away with murder and getting tangled up in their own lies," said Moriarty. "These aren't just whodunits, it's why they did it and how close they came to getting away with it."

Moriarty is one of America's top true-crime reporters. She has been a CBS News journalist for three decades, serving as a correspondent on 48 HOURS since 1990. Her reporting appears across all CBS News platforms and programs and has been honored with virtually every major broadcast journalism award, including nine Emmy Awards.

In 2019, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. MY LIFE OF CRIME is produced by CBS News Audio and the team at 48 HOURS and is a part of Paramount's Global Audio.

48 HOURS is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 16 consecutive years. 48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. There's also a new way to watch 48 HOURS. You'll find us on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

