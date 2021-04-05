3rd Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival Announced

Join us at Raymond F. Kravis Center Rinker Playhouse for the 3rd annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival! In joint celebration of UNESCO’s 2021 International Jazz Day, which is chaired by multi-Grammy winner Herbie Hancock, the 3rd annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival (Presented by Palm Beach International Jazz Festival Organization, LLC) will celebrate the great American music genre –JAZZ. The festival will honor the many wonderful facets of jazz including the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, Bebop, Brazilian and Latin jazz. The Palm Beach International Jazz Festival is a full, one-day music event which will feature highly acclaimed, award winning jazz artists who perform in and around south Florida as well as around the world

The festival kicks off at 2:00 p.m. on April 24 with vocalist and Broadway actor, "King of Palm Beach", Rob Russell. Following Mr. Russell is the Women in Jazz South Florida Ensemble (Roberta Demuro on piano, Susan Merritt on bass, and Julie Jacobs on drums; also featuring vocalist Libra Sene (President of Women In Jazz South Florida). The headliner for the afternoon concert is world-renowned jazz saxophonist, flutist and vocalist Mr. Jesse Jones, Jr. Quartet.

The 8:00 p.m. concert of the 3rd annual Palm Beach International Festival will open with jazz/Afro-Cuban guitarist Eddy Balzola and his group, ORIENTE! The evening will continue with a performance by international jazz vocalist, touring artist, and Palm Beach International Jazz Festival founder Yvette Norwood-Tiger. The band accompanying Yvette Norwood-Tiger, Horizons Jazz Band, is directed by bandleader and Horizons Jazz Orchestra founder trombonist Michael Balogh. The headliner for the evening concert is none other than international touring artist, vocalist and trumpeter, Troy Anderson and The Wonderful World Band featuring Brad Keller (p), Paul Shewchuk (b), and John Yarling (d). Troy Anderson and The Wonderful World Band will perform a moving tribute to jazz great, Louis Armstrong.

Tickets/Info: www.kravis.org/events/jazzfestival2021/

Limited cabaret seating (Tables of 4).

Livestream tickets also available.

Masks/social distancing required.

If you wish to be a contributing sponsor, please visit https://palmbeachinternationaljazzfestival.org/give.