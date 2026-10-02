2Rare Releases BUSSDOWN (1 THING) With Amerie

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Philadelphia-bred, platinum-certified rapper 2Rare has officially released 'BussDown (1 Thing)' featuring two-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B sensation Amerie. Following its viral run on social media, the single arrived with an accompanying music video.

'BussDown (1 Thing)' is produced by multi-platinum producer Hitmaka and driven by a sample of Amerie's mega-smash hit '1 Thing.' The new single is available to stream at 2rare.lnk.to/BussDown1Thing.

The song's music video relays its vibrant energy with 2Rare stepping into an acting role for an on-screen romance, aided by a dazzling dance performance from Amerie and her troupe. The nostalgic energy of '1 Thing' meshes seamlessly with 2Rare's disarming charisma, and the welcoming 'guy-meets-girl' arc is nailed with direction from BAHSPOV. The video, which features a neighborhood beauty supply store as its central location, doubles as an ode to Black hair and beauty trends, a theme that Amerie has embodied throughout her career as well.

About 2Rare

2Rare is a platinum-selling rapper, dancer, and entertainer from Philadelphia known for turning high-energy records into viral moments. Blending Philly party culture, infectious choreography, and a larger-than-life personality, he has built a loyal fanbase across music and social media.

After breaking through with songs like 'Cupid' and the platinum-certified 'Do It Again' featuring NLE Choppa, 2Rare continued building his movement with records including 'Rare Steppa,' 'Q-Pid,' 'Extra Cheese,' 'Camden Bop,' and '1 THING.' His ability to create music that connects in clubs, schools, parties, and online has made him one of the most recognizable young entertainers to emerge from Philadelphia.

Even with platinum records, viral dances, millions of followers, and years of influence, 2Rare still feels like he has not received the full recognition he deserves. That lack of acknowledgment has only made him hungrier. He continues to move with the mindset of an underdog, determined to prove that his impact goes far beyond a moment or a trend.

Beyond music, 2Rare is expanding into content, fashion, brand partnerships, streaming, and community-focused projects. With undeniable charisma, relentless ambition, and an unmatched ability to create moments that people want to dance to, quote, and share, he's building a brand designed to last far beyond music.

About Amerie

Amerie is an acclaimed GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, producer, author, and multi-dimensional creative whose distinctive fusion of soul, funk, hip-hop, and go-go helped shape the sound of 2000s contemporary R&B.

Born Amerie Mi Marie Rogers, she emerged with her debut album, All I Have, introducing audiences to her signature vocal style and sophisticated songwriting. She reached a new level of prominence with her breakthrough album, Touch, anchored by the explosive global hit '1 Thing.' The record became one of the defining R&B singles of its era, earning Amerie two GRAMMY nominations for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Throughout her career, Amerie has consistently challenged conventional boundaries, evolving from mainstream R&B star to an independent artist with a deeply personal and experimental creative vision. Her catalog includes In Love & War, Because I Love It, and subsequent independent projects that further showcase her versatility as an artist and songwriter.

Beyond music, Amerie has established herself as a respected literary creative and author, expanding her storytelling into publishing and fiction.

More than two decades into her career, Amerie's influence continues to resonate across music and culture. Her artistry, distinctive sound, and creative independence have cemented her as one of R&B's most enduring and recognizable voices.

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