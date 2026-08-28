NLE Choppa Releases New Single NO CONTACT via Warner Records

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NLE Choppa has released his new single 'No Contact,' out now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records.

Built around a moody, synth-driven soundscape, 'No Contact' finds Choppa trading his trademark bravado for raw vulnerability as he wrestles with the aftermath of a relationship that still lingers. His melodic delivery floats effortlessly over the production as he confronts the emptiness that comes with losing someone, wondering if they've moved on while he's still trying to find his footing. 'I'm empty without you...have you found someone new?' he asks on the song's haunting, instantly memorable hook.

But even in his most vulnerable moments, Choppa remains unmistakably himself. He shifts gears with an energetic, rapid-fire verse, proving that emotional honesty doesn't mean sacrificing the lyrical dexterity, charisma, or edge that have defined his career from the beginning. 'No Contact' captures an artist willing to sit with the complicated parts of love—the longing, the regret, the unanswered questions—and turn them into something melodic, relatable and deeply human.

That same fearlessness has been on full display in Choppa's recent Justin Credible Freestyle, where he unleashed a barrage of sharp punchlines and unapologetic bars, reminding listeners exactly why his pen has remained one of the most formidable in rap. With the return of his natural locs and a renewed focus on raw lyricism, the Memphis phenom looked completely at home behind the mic, effortlessly navigating the beat while addressing the noise around him head-on.

With more than 11.6 billion streams, multiple platinum and multi-platinum certifications, and a catalog that has cemented him as one of the most recognizable voices to emerge from Memphis in his generation, NLE Choppa has never been an artist content to stay in one place. 'No Contact' continues that evolution and creativity while bringing him back to one of his greatest strengths: saying exactly what he feels.

About NLE Choppa

23-year-old NLE Choppa is a rap powerhouse with over 10 billion streams and 25 RIAA-certified plaques. Since emerging at just 16, NLE has delivered hit after hit through his partnership with Warner Records and his own NLE Entertainment. Beyond music, NLE is a true renaissance artist, leading initiatives that blend entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. His commitment to wellness and community-driven projects, including his This Can't Be Vegan food truck and literacy campaigns, showcases a thoughtful leader on and off the mic. Whether he's dropping hits, starring in films, or inspiring the next generation, NLE Choppa is leaving an undeniable mark on music, culture, and beyond.

Photo Credit: Marcus Mcdonald



Photo Credit: Marcus Mcdonald

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