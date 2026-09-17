22nd SOUNDMERCH AUSTRALIAN MUSIC PRIZE to Crown Best Album

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Stage One of judging is nearing its end in the search for Australia's best album of the year for the 22nd SoundMerch Australian Music Prize (The AMP), with over 500 Australian albums being reviewed as part of the judging process. The winner will take home one of Australian music's honours and a $50,000 cash prize, courtesy of principal partner SoundMerch.

Last year's winner, Ninajirachi, took home The AMP for her debut album I Love My Computer. Since then, she has won three ARIA Awards, including Best Solo Artist, performed on international stages including Coachella and Primavera Sound, toured internationally and across Australia, and sold out Sydney's Enmore Theatre. This year, Ninajirachi returns to The AMP in a new role, joining the judging panel and helping select the artist who will follow in her footsteps.

'When I made I Love My Computer it was important to me that it sounded like an Australian album, so when it won the AMP I was overjoyed and so grateful. It felt like the greatest affirmation that the intention had translated and it changed my life professionally and financially. This year I was invited to judge the prize !! I am very excited to listen to lots of Australian music.'

Ninajirachi, Winner, 21st Australian Music Prize

She joins an extraordinary list of past AMP winners including The Avalanches, Courtney Barnett, Hermitude and The Jezabels, highlighting the Prize's long-standing role in recognising exceptional Australian music and artists. Also returning to the AMP conversation is previous winner Genesis Owusu, who is back with a brand-new album and the chance to claim the prize for a second time. A repeat win would put him in rare company, with Sampa The Great the only artist to have won The AMP twice in the Prize's history.

'After 21 years and 21 AMPs, it's so pleasing to yet again have so much industry support for this vital Prize. This 22nd Soundmerch AMP welcomes new industry partners on board: Rocket and Disco - and, of course the very wecome support from the Australian Government via Music Australia which enables The AMP to highlight great music to a wider Australian audience. Of course, huge sponsors of The Amp continue to be our panel of expert, independent judges who donate significant time and expertise throughout each year. THANK YOU all.'

Scott B Murphy, Founder/Prize Director, The AMP

The AMP's connection with Australian artists extends well beyond nomination, with past nominees Ruby Gill, MudRat, Mick Turner (Bleak Squad) and Mia Ray also returning this year as judges. Alongside Ninajirachi, they are now part of the panel tasked with discovering and championing new Australian music of excellence. Round One sees The AMP's judging panel undertake the task of listening to over 500 eligible Australian albums, with each assigned album listened to in full. Already, over 50 albums have been nominated (some yet to be announced) meaning three or more AMP judges have identified them as outstanding contenders for this year's Prize. The list of nominated albums will continue to grow as Stage One judging progresses.

From hundreds of eligible releases, the field will ultimately be whittled down to a Shortlist of nine albums, to be announced on 15 October 2026, before one album is crowned the winner of the 22nd SoundMerch Australian Music Prize on 5 November 2026.

About The AMP

Launched in 2005, The AMP was created to discover, reward and promote Australian music of excellence. The inaugural Prize was awarded to The Drones for Wait Long by the River and the Bodies of Your Enemies Will Float By. Since then, The AMP has recognised an extraordinary cross-section of Australian music through the nominee and shortlist process, with household names including Troye Sivan and Amyl and the Sniffers among its nominees and winners.

The AMP operates through a rigorous three-stage judging system, with a panel of established musicians, music retailers and music media listening to eligible albums. In Stage One, each judge listens to randomly assigned albums, in full, at least once before filing their judgement. Judges must also disclose any personal or business connections to artists with eligible albums. In Stage Two, the judging panel considers the nominated albums and works with the Prize Director to determine the nine albums that will form the official Shortlist. Finally, in Stage Three, the judges meet face-to-face to deliberate and decide the winner of the 22nd SoundMerch Australian Music Prize.

The AMP is supported by music industry partners, whose sponsorship assists with the running of the Prize and its $50,000 winner's purse. Partners include JB Hi-Fi, Mushroom Music, Universal and Sony, with leading music merchandise company SoundMerch returning as principal partner and providing the winning artist with the $50,000 cash prize. The AMP is also assisted by the Australian Government through Music Australia, supporting the Prize's work in discovering, championing and bringing outstanding Australian music to growing audiences.

Inspired by the UK's Mercury Prize, The AMP has grown to become one of Australia's most prestigious accolades for recording artists. The nine-album Shortlist for the 22nd SoundMerch Australian Music Prize will be announced on 15 October 2026, with the winner revealed at The AMP event on 5 November 2026.

The 22nd SoundMerch Australian Music Prize is in partnership with SoundMerch and supported by the Australian Government through Music Australia.

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