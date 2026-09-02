Photos: THE AVALANCHES to Release NO BAD MEMORIES Album, Share Track Listing

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THE AVALANCHES have revealed the track listing for their fourth studio album, NO BAD MEMORIES, set for release October 16. The album features contributions from Jamie XX, Panda Bear, Barry Can't Swim, Rivers Cuomo, Loaded Honey, Haruomi Hosono, Mike Patton, Vegyn, Ryoji Ikeda, Portraits of Tracy, Haley Joel Osment, Khadija Al Hanafi and others.

Photo Credit: - Dean Podmore













As previously reported, THE AVALANCHES announced NO BAD MEMORIES alongside the single CAN'T GET OVER LOSING YOU, featuring PORTRAITS OF TRACY. The album draws on the pull of advertising and name-brand technology on personal memory, taking inspiration from commercial jingles, proprietary start-up sounds and forgotten audio logos.

According to the release, it's an idea that feels quintessentially Avalanches: forgotten machines becoming instruments, discarded technology transformed into something joyful and unexpectedly human, and NO BAD MEMORIES cannot help but be life affirming. Inspired by the simultaneously magical and insidious ways that advertising and name-brand technology wraps itself around memories, it is described as an ambivalent ode to the nostalgic pull of commercial jingles, proprietary start-up sounds and long forgotten audio logos.

The album brims over with melody, teeming with warm voices — some sampled, others from an extraordinary cast of collaborators — and moments of genuine optimism. Alongside vocalists including Karen O, John Glacier and Rivers Cuomo, some of the collaborators on NO BAD MEMORIES are themselves known for working with a similar kind of digital debris, such as glitchtronica pioneer Ryoji Ikeda, producer and multi-instrumentalist Portraits Of Tracy, YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA founder Haruomi Hosono and Tunisian footwork artist Khadija Al Hanafi. Others, like electronic composer Suzanne Ciani, helped define the sonic language of modern advertising through work creating audio identities for companies including Coca-Cola and Atari.

Vinyl, CD, and cassette editions include an exclusive track, 'Evergreen Altar' feat Vegyn.

Tracklist

Bd-R

Together (feat. Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza & Prentiss)

Xerox Altalink B8055 (feat. Ryoji Ikeda)

I Give Everything I Have 2 U (feat. Loaded Honey)

Every Single Weekend (feat. Jamie xx)

Friends Forever

Blue Shadows (feat. Karen O)

Logoland

Like Clockwork / Hit By Traffic (feat. Khadija Al Hanafi)

All The Time In The World (feat. Rivers Cuomo, Vegyn & Baby Marlboro)

3D Glasses Not Included

Vida (feat. Erick the Architect)

Paradise Island (feat. Khadija Al Hanafi & Mike Patton)

Unicorn Quest (feat. Ryoji Ikeda)

Far Away (feat. John Glacier & Khadija Al Hanafi)

He Lives In The Old World ***

Can't Get Over Losing You (feat. Portraits of Tracy)

Watch Out! It's Cloudy (feat. Khadija Al Hanafi)

Highfield (feat. Panda Bear)

El Dorado TV Spot (feat. Haley Joel Osment) ***

Under Yr Power

SUV Heaven (feat. Khadija Al Hanafi)

One More Fantasy (feat. Carly Simon)

Break Out Corporate Tag (feat. Ryoji Ikeda & Portraits Of Tracy)

Magic Wand (feat. Barry Can't Swim)

Superfun! TV Spot (feat. Mike Patton & Haley Joel Osment)

No Bad Memories

Our Love Is Alive (feat. Suzanne Ciani & Barry Can't Swim)

Total Recall (feat. Mike Patton) ***

Final Credits (feat. Loaded Honey) (Loaded Honey Version) ***

The Pavements Light (feat. Haruomi Hosono)

*** Exclusive to Digital album

About The Avalanches

THE AVALANCHES are Robbie Chater, Tony Di Blasi and Andy Szekeres.

Their debut album 'Since I Left You' laid a global footprint for collaborative sampology in the 21st century. With over 1 million album sales and 700 Million streams, the group's mark on popular culture has expanded across two more acclaimed LPs 'Wildflower' and 'We Will Always Love You', coveted collectables and a legion of fans spanning the globe. In 2024 the band featured on Jamie XX's acclaimed 'In Waves' album with the collaboration 'All You Children'. Their 4th album 'No Bad Memories' will be released October 16, 2026.

NO BAD MEMORIES can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. More information on THE AVALANCHES is available at theavalanches.com.



Photo Credit: - Dean Podmore

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