2022 Umbrella Festival Program Unveiled



Music SA today announces the launch of its program for Umbrella Festival 2022, one of South Australia's largest winter festivals. Umbrella's 2022 program boasts more than 175 events across Adelaide's CBD, metropolitan suburbs and regional areas of South Australia between 1-31 July.

Tickets for all events are on sale now via Umbrella's new ticketing partner Moshtix, with the printed program out on the streets of Adelaide today! Registrations remain open for the online program until June 23 for musicians who still desire to be a part of SA's live music resurgence this winter.

The annual winter celebration of live music will be held over 31 nights in 90+ venues spanning Adelaide's CBD, metropolitan suburbs and South Australia's regional areas, including the Eyre Peninsula, the Adelaide Hills, Kangaroo Island and the Limestone Coast.



This year's program aims to reignite the recovery of the South Australian live music sector and is packed with performances of all shapes and sizes, from trad-folk to punk-rock, experimental jazz to acoustic covers - and absolutely everything in between!

To give back to the local live music venues, Umbrella Festival has opted to financially support opening night parties held in live music venues throughout the Adelaide CBD, instead of one official opening night event. The Umbrella Festival opening night will take place Friday 1 July with four free gigs across the city, curated by local promoters in local live music venues.

Popular New Orleans inspired bar NOLA will host an acoustic folk and alley-jazz fuelled night curated by local troubadour Aidan 'Jazzy' Jones. Iconic live music venue The Crown and Anchor will turn into a raucous affair of psych-rock and delicious riffs thanks to Going Steady Music. The Grace Emily Hotel will be offering pub rock and country belters hand-picked by the wonderful vocalist Cookie Baker. And finally, SAM Awards 2021 Best Venue winner JIVE will be singing songs of indie rock brought together by young event promoters Best of Friends.

Some of this year's festival highlights include; LGBTQIA+ inclusive event Queer Club (presented by Pretty Good Thanks and hosted by fabulous Drag Queen Ophelia Butt) which will highlight five incredible Australian queer artists, 'First Nations Voices' presented by Glenn Skuthorpe, Nancy Bates and Vonda Last at Nexus Arts and a rave soundtracked Bingo Loco night featuring lip-sync battles, dance-offs, confetti canons and crazy theatrics at UniBar Adelaide - just to name a few!

As part of its regional reach, Umbrella has also partnered with Adelaide Guitar Festival which will have events featured state-wide at Streaky Bay, Wallaroo, Clare and Kangaroo Island. Additionally, musicians from regional areas of Port Lincoln (Barngarla), Sevenhill (Ngadjuri).