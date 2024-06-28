1999 Write the Future and LØREN Release New Single 'Gasoline'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE has released their latest single “Gasoline” with South Korean rock singer/songwriter LØREN. Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, the single is accompanied by a high-octane music video.

“Gasoline” is an electrifying pop-punk re-emergence for both LØREN and the genre-bending collective 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. The all-English single touches on LØREN's inner turmoil and angst as he struggles against both his personal demons and societal pressures. Meanwhile, the music video, directed by James Mao, perfectly captures the spirit of teenage angst and rebellion.

The new track follows the releases of 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’s latest singles “Raw I Know I Got It” with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, “fIT chECK fREEsTYle” with pop experimentalist Jean Dawson, “WhAT yoU WaNT” with genre-bending artist Deb Never and “PUMP IT UP ε=┌(^_^)┘,” featuring Indonesian rap powerhouse, singer and producer Rich Brian and breakout rapper TiaCorine.

Earlier this year, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE released their debut compilation project, hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚:, which features genre-spanning collaborations from the likes of Rich Brian, Warren Hue, Ghostface Killah, Busta Rhymes, Smino, Cuco, Amaarae, Offset, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, Dumbfoundead and more. The album boasts A-list features across 24 songs, pulling back the curtain on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’S anachronistic lore while capturing the sights, sounds and vibrancy of Northern California culture and beyond, through the lens of 88rising honcho Sean Miyashiro’s childhood nostalgia and wonder. Listen to the full project HERE.

Photo credit: James Baxter/@jamesbaxter

