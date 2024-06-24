Amanda McCarthy Unveils New Boozy Ballad 'Vodka'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amanda McCarthy, the rising star in the pop-country scene, is ready to spill the tea, or rather, the vodka, with her latest single "Vodka." Known for her candid lyrics and infectious melodies, McCarthy dives headfirst into the chaotic confessions that flow freely when vodka is in the mix.

In this playful yet poignant anthem, McCarthy fearlessly explores the unpredictable truths that come tumbling out after a few too many drinks. From revealing her place in the LGBTQ+ community to dishing out baby daddy drama and high school trauma, "Vodka" promises to be the ultimate guilty pleasure for listeners.

"Vodka" has already charmed the media, stirring up early praise from editors:

"Vodka is more than just a catchy tune; it's a brave and honest narrative. Whether it's a White Russian-induced confession or a spontaneous serenade to a crush, 'Vodka' captures those unfiltered moments that make life beautifully messy."

-Nashville Socialite

"Amanda McCarthy, who challenged societal norms with 'Normal,' is back with the cleverly confessional lyrics of "Vodka," on a full sound recording with a bouncy chorus and a clear vocal delivery, allowing the listener to enjoy the fun rhymes of this potential summertime hit."

-Warren Kurtz, Goldmine

Fans of Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Taylor Swift, and Kalie Shorr will find themselves right at home with McCarthy's signature blend of honesty and catchy hooks.

"Vodka" not only showcases McCarthy's growth as an artist, but also solidifies her as a voice to watch in contemporary country music."Vodka makes me talk about the things I shouldn't," croons McCarthy over a toe-tapping beat, capturing the essence of late-night revelations and liquid courage. The track, perfectly timed for Pride Month 2024, marks McCarthy's first public acknowledgment of her LGBTQ+ identity, adding a layer of personal depth to an already electrifying release.

Prepare yourself for the unexpected, because when Amanda McCarthy sings, "Vodka makes me talk about the things I shouldn't," you know the juiciest stories are about to unfold.

About Amanda McCarthy:

After developing the first ten years of her career in her home base of New England, Amanda McCarthy credits coming face-to-face with Steven Tyler in a local bar, and singing an Aerosmith song for him, as the catalyst that convinced her it was time to move to Nashville. "I knew that if I could get through that, I have the nerve to do almost anything", she recalls.

In a situation where most would have given up and settled for a traditional 9-5, Amanda McCarthy has gone on to make a full-time living out of her music, averaging 300 shows a year (solo and with her full band) on every kind of stage you can imagine - from smokey bar corners and quaint coffee shops, to opening for national headliners (Hunter Hayes, Train, Imagine Dragons, Hall & Oats, REO Speedwagon, OneRepublic, Jason Isbell, Natasha Bedingfield, Pentatonix and more), winning awards with her original music, and playing iconic venues across the country like The Listening Room, Live Oak, 3rd and Lindsley (Nashville), The Bitter End, Mercury Lounge, Piano's (NYC), Hard Rock Cafelocations in Boston and Connecticut, and hundreds more.

Writing songs both for her own artistry and for other artists' projects, Amanda was described by one of her earliest mentors as "a storyteller compelled to speak the truth" and she has held that promise true ever since. Her debut full-length album "Road Trip" was released in 2019 to high acclaim. Additionally, Amanda released four singles since moving to Nashville, including her newest song "Normal" on September 22, 2023.

​For more information, visit www.amandamccarthy.com and follow Amanda on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify.

