fairlife NUTRITION PLAN for Creamy Light Shakes

Check out the newest launch from fairlife. Their nutrition plan is a rich, creamy and light-tasting nutrition shake, designed to help consumers pursue sustainable health goals. It is ideal for those seeking a balanced diet. Each bottle contains 30 grams of high quality protein, 150 calories, just 2 grams of sugar, and 1.5 grams of saturated fat. It is also lactose and gluten-free. fairlife nutrition plan is available in flavors that include Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Coffee and Vanilla.

Like all fairlife products, nutrition plan is made using a patented cold-filtration system that filters real cows' milk to remove some natural milk sugars while concentrating the protein and calcium naturally found. It is ultra-pasteurized for a long shelf life (up to 270-days) but has the same longevity as ordinary milk once opened. For best taste, the nutrition shakes should be served cold.

fairlife, LLC produces and markets great-tasting dairy products with strong nutrition profiles. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2012 with the belief that milk and its natural health benefits can be used to create great tasting products that nourish consumers and fit into their modern lifestyles.

Discover the fairlife nutrition plan. it is a deliciously satisfying way to support the journey to better health. It is available in 12-packs of convenient, ready-to serve bottles at an SRP of $16.99 for a 12 pack. fairlife nutrition plan is available at Walmart, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, select Costco locations, and on Amazon

For more information, please visit https://fairlife.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of fairlife