ZEPPELIN HALL in Jersey City Presents Oktoberfest Celebration 9/27 to 10/19

Oktoberfest comes to Zeppelin Hall, the popular biergarten in Jersey City. From September 27th through October 19th, Oktoberfest beers and classic German cuisine will be served nightly courtesy of their renowned Executive Chef, Franco Robazetti and his talented team.

In addition to enjoying tempting food and drink, live German party bands will play every Friday and Saturday beginning at 9:00 pm for the three-week celebration. The venue is currently marking its 10th Anniversary that will also be celebrated during Oktoberfest.

A specialty menu will be available for guests in addition to Zeppelin Hall's regular menu. Distinctive items include their One Half Oktoberfest Style Chicken, a traditional German fire roasted chicken served with rosemary red potatoes and blackened Brussels sprouts for $16. The Jägerschnitzel is a dish with breaded pork cutlet fried crisp and golden brown topped with a burgundy wine mushroom sauce and served with German potato salad and fried cabbage for $17. And you and your group can go all out with the Giant Schweinhaxe that features an entire 8-lb slow smoke pork shank, served on the bone with French fries, sauerkraut and spicy red cabbage salad for $75. Don't miss their Gigantic Stuffed Pretzels that serves six people and go great with drinks. These are just some of the creative and savory selections for the Oktoberfest festivities.

Zeppelin Hall is located at 88 Liberty View Drive, Jersey City, NJ. They are very convenient to mass transit lines and have plenty of free parking available. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit www.zeppelinhall.com or call them at 201.721.8888.

