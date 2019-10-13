Wyndham Dania Hotel Partners with Community Vegetable Garden

The Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel is partnering with The PATCH, a local outdoor urban farmer's market in Dania Beach to offer guests organic and locally grown products.



Conveniently located less than a mile away from the hotel, The PATCH has a large selection of natural Florida-grown produce for locals and tourists alike to enjoy. In addition, the market offers some entertainment options and activities for guests to enjoy on Saturday mornings.



"We are excited about our partnership and know our guests will appreciate the fact that we are using organically, freshly and locally grown products," said Princess Mompremier, director of sales for the Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port hotel.



Through this partnership, the hotel will be able to offer guests local produce at the onsite Bar/Café at a discounted price, which will be a definite plus in terms of dining options and guest experience.



"Partnering with the Wyndham Garden Airport in the near future would mean helping each other to achieve our goals, as we both work in service to the community and our visitors," said Rickelle Williams, executive director of the Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. "At the PATCH Garden we work to provide fresh, healthy, nutritious and delicious produce that we grow pesticide free from non-GMO seeds. The Wyndham will be able to provide their discerning health conscious clients with the high-quality, freshest ingredients that they expect when they stay with them. As an added bonus, they get to show that they are invested in the community of Dania Beach by sourcing locally. The Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, expects to forge a happy long-term partnership with the Wyndham Garden Airport and Cruise Port Hotel, and look forward to serving the community and visitors together."



