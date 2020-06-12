Winner of GEORGES DUBOEUF BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Artist Label Competition Revealed

Georges Duboeuf's highly-anticipated competition to find the best original artwork for the U.S. label of its Beaujolais Nouveau concluded with a record breaking number of submissions and votes. In its fourth year, the online contest received more than 1,000 entries from emerging artists and an impressive 10,000 votes from art lovers across the country.

The winner is Maeve Croghan, a Virginia native who lives and works in the Mendocino, CA area. She will receive a cash grant and the honor of having her work debuted on over one million bottles of Duboeuf's 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau, Beaujolais-Villages Nouveau and Beaujolais Nouveau Rosé when the wines are released on the third Thursday of November this year (November 19, 2020).

"In a time where there is so much uncertainty, I cannot express how elated and thankful I am for this opportunity," says Croghan. "It is an amazing feeling to have my work recognized by such a remarkable brand as Georges Duboeuf."

Maeve's winning painting, Russett Vines, evokes a sense of timeless appreciation and connection to nature and the vines that give birth to the annual harvest. Using vibrant hues of gold, orange and reds, "I wanted to relay a feeling of warmth and happiness, bringing attention to the beauty and splendor of the vines," explains Croghan.

"Our family has long appreciated and valued the talents of local arts and artisans," comments Franck Duboeuf, CEO of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf. "This contest is a continuation of that legacy and history of how art pairs so beautifully with wine."

The annual Georges Duboeuf Artist Label Competition has grown exponentially year after year to support emerging artists in communities across the country. With over 10,000 total votes and thousands of likes and comments on social media, the 2020 competition saw the highest level of engagement yet.

Entries were submitted online via the competition's website and 14 were selected as finalists by a combination of public vote and input from a panel of winery representatives and art experts. The finalists were announced on April 17, followed by a two-week period of public voting via the website and Social Media. Finalists were invited to share their submissions on their own accounts, finding support from fellow artists, friends, and family.

"We're thrilled to see that the label contest continues to grow in popularity as it becomes something that artists and consumers look forward to each year," explains Dennis Kreps, co-owner with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, of Quintessential, the exclusive importer of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf in the US. "The high levels of engagement and activity we received this year have provided our audience with a creative outlet to enjoy and celebrate at a time when we need it most."

About Les Vins Georges Duboeuf:

Georges Duboeuf is a premium producer of award-winning French wines from the Beaujolais and Mâconnais regions of Burgundy and the South of France. His legendary palate, his ability to spot great wine and his enthusiasm made him a celebrated figure in the wine industry. The company that he founded, Les Vins Georges Duboeuf, brings to market wines renowned for their quality and value. They work closely with hundreds of small family wine growers to procure the highest quality fruit throughout the region, as well as export many small Chateau and Estate-produced wines that would otherwise not be able to brings their wines to the US. Georges' son, CEO Franck Duboeuf, has taken on the tradition of leading the family winery and company, helping to navigate Les Vins Georges Duboeuf through the world's wine markets as they continue to thrive in the 21st Century. Les Vins Georges Duboeuf is imported by Quintessential Wines, based in Napa, California.

About Quintessential Wines:

Founded in 2002 by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated to growing the market share and brand image for our diverse portfolio of family-owned-and-operated producers and winemakers who strive to build on the legacies of their family of brands. Coming from the top wine regions around the world, these producers create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. They have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Les Vins Georges DuBoeuf and Quintessential Wines

