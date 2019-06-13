Weston Playhouse Theatre Company in Weston, Vermont Announces Official Restaurant MKT: WESTON

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is pleased to announce June Lupiani and Ali Hartman, the duo behind the beloved MKT: Grafton, are delivering an exceptional new Playhouse dining experience this summer, MKT: Weston. Reservations recommended. Seating begins at 5:00pm on show nights.



On the new partnership, Hartman says, "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Weston Playhouse this summer by bringing art and food together in meaningful and interesting ways. Through our team's dishes, we plan to not only celebrate the tremendous talent on the stage, but also the incredible farms, producers and artisans in our community."



MKT: Weston's culinary team will be led by Chef J.D. Fairman. Fairman is classically trained and has spent his 30-year career developing immense skills and a refined palate. He has worked around the country creating beautiful, delicious plates that are provocative, unexpected, and satisfying.

"I can't wait to get in the kitchen and cook honest, flavorful food that showcases our team's extensive skills, but also highlights the gorgeous products we have in Vermont," adds Fairman.



In addition to the Playhouse's formal dining room, for the first time, MKT: Weston will offer a casual dining option featuring picnic baskets for theatre-going patrons to enjoy on the green in front of the Playhouse. The baskets will be available for pick-up each evening at 4:30pm. Pre-orders are recommended.



Says Lupiani, "Our culinary team is top notch and focused on creating an unforgettable experience for all our guests. The dinner menu will be delicious and interesting. The picnic menu will be light and playful. And the late-night menu? Well, we plan to get down and dirty with some really indulgent, fun options to match the Cabaret energy."



While dinner is the main event, MKT: Weston will also deliver a great after party. Once the curtain closes, join Weston Young Company actors and Playhouse talent, for an unforgettable late-night experience of food and art. The Weston Playhouse Cabaret is one of the most intimate and engaging venues in New England. Yankee Magazine calls it the "best place for a nightcap" in Southern Vermont.



Open for dinner and drinks on Playhouse show evenings beginning at 5:00pm for theatre guests. Performances begin at 7:30pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but wait time is not guaranteed. For questions and reservations, please email: dining@westonplayhouse.org or call the Box Office at (802)-824-5288.

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is located at 703 Main Street, Weston, Vermont 05161. For more information on them, please visit: https://www.westonplayhouse.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You