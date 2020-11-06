WINESOCIETY-An Elevated Canned Wine Experience
Welcome to WineSociety! It is the ideal wine option for times like these. Founded by entrepreneur Angela Allison, WineSociety elevates the quality of canned wine by offering award-winning wines in a convenient 500ml eco-friendly can - enjoy it anywhere, any time; no corkscrew required!
With WineSociety, the #KeyisQuality, earning a 94-point score from the International Wine & Spirit Competition. WineSociety works with notable growers in the heart of Napa Valley to produce three offerings:
TEMPT: Syrah blend with notes of dark cherry, plum & cedar spice (ABV 14%)
FATE: Chardonnay with hints of peach, bosc pear & fresh citrus (ABV 13%)
CHANCE: Rose blend of Zinfandel, Syrah & Barbera, redolent of white peach & raspberry (ABV 13%)
All WineSociety blends ($9.99/can) are 90 calories or less per serving and are low in sulfites and residual sugar.
WineSociety is available to ship to nearly 40 states. Follow along on Instagram: @WineSocietyLife. To learn more and for purchase information, please visit: https://winesociety.com/
Photo Credit: Courtesy of WineSociety