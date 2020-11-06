WINESOCIETY-An Elevated Canned Wine Experience

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Welcome to WineSociety! It is the ideal wine option for times like these. Founded by entrepreneur Angela Allison, WineSociety elevates the quality of canned wine by offering award-winning wines in a convenient 500ml eco-friendly can - enjoy it anywhere, any time; no corkscrew required!

With WineSociety, the #KeyisQuality, earning a 94-point score from the International Wine & Spirit Competition. WineSociety works with notable growers in the heart of Napa Valley to produce three offerings:

TEMPT: Syrah blend with notes of dark cherry, plum & cedar spice (ABV 14%)

FATE: Chardonnay with hints of peach, bosc pear & fresh citrus (ABV 13%)

CHANCE: Rose blend of Zinfandel, Syrah & Barbera, redolent of white peach & raspberry (ABV 13%)

All WineSociety blends ($9.99/can) are 90 calories or less per serving and are low in sulfites and residual sugar.

WineSociety is available to ship to nearly 40 states. Follow along on Instagram: @WineSocietyLife. To learn more and for purchase information, please visit: https://winesociety.com/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WineSociety

