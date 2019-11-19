WINE Wise Selections from California for Holiday Sipping and Gifting

If you want to gift a bottle of wine or bring one to the next holiday party, look for these fine wines from California. They are accessible choices that offer top quality at excellent price points. We have even included some easy pairing ideas and the web sites for the wineries so you can be totally in the know. These wines are guaranteed to please and impress!

Firesteed Willamette Valley Pinot Gris 2018 (Oregon) It is a well-balanced wine that has blended several vineyard sources. It is perfectly focused the fruit character of the classic grape. SRP $15.99. Pair it with roasted dishes that include vegetables, fish and chicken. Visit: https://www.firesteed.com/.

Firesteed Willamette Valley Pinot Noir 2018 (Oregon) The knowledgeable winemakers achieve this elegant Pinot Noir using time-honored techniques. SRP $16.99. Pair it with charcuterie, a light pasta dish or a pan-seared steak. Visit: https://www.firesteed.com/.

Leese-Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 (California) With its dark ruby color, this aromatic wine made with 79% Cabernet Sauvignon has a delightful finish. SRP $12. It pairs wonderfully with a classic beef stew, a vegetable chili or enjoy it at your next pizza party. Visit: https://www.leesefitchwines.com/.

Leese-Fitch Zinfandel 2016 (California) The majority of this blend is sourced from vineyards in Lodi grown by the Schatz Family and the Manna family. This excellent vintage is a well structured blend of 82% Zinfandel, 12% Petite Sirah, 4% Barbera and 2% Merlot. SRP $12. Pair with tantalizing spicy foods like Korean BBQ or tacos. Visit: https://www.leesefitchwines.com/.

Clos Pegase Chardonnay 2018 (California) Mitsuko's Vineyard located in Napa Carneros is the ideal site for Chardonnay. The wine has a beautiful clear lemon color in the glass. It has an intense, yet refreshing quality on the palate. SRP $30. Pair the wine with rich creamy soups, shellfish, and lightly seasoned pork dishes. Visit: https://www.clospegase.com/.

Swanson Vineyards Merlot 2017 (California) This Napa Valley medium-bodied Merlot is aged for 20 months in 225-liter French Oak barrels with 35% new oak. Pure, well rounded and delicious, it can be drank now, but will also improve over the next 7 to 10 years. Merlot has remained at the core of the Swanson Vineyards identity since 1985. SRP $32. Pair it with delicate pates, appetizers or a cheese platter. Visit: https://www.swansonvineyards.com/.

Sea Slopes Fort Ross Winery Pinot Noir 2017 (California) The beautiful steep, rugged ridges of the Sonoma Coast is the home to this beloved winery. Their Pinot Noir has a rich, opulent garnet color. This opulent wine has structured layers of the fruit that linger through the energetic finish. SRP $35. Pair this wine with delicately seasoned meats like roast duck or lamb chops. Visit: https://www.fortrossvineyard.com/Wines/Sea-Slopes.

Sea Slopes Fort Ross Winery Chardonnay 2017 (California) Inspired by the majestic Sonoma Coast, the cool maritime climate produces exceptional fruit. This fresh, lively wine has a smooth texture and a long seamless finish. SRP $30. Pair with seafood dishes like prawns or baked salmon, with vegetable terrines, or savory risotto dishes. Visit: https://www.fortrossvineyard.com/Wines/Sea-Slopes.

Photo Credit: Photo by Carol Kramberger for Freeimages.com





Related Articles