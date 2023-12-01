WHISKIES OF THE WORLD Comes to Brooklyn, Saturday 12/9

America’s premier, one-of-a-kind tasting event for whiskey connoisseurs and enthusiasts, Whiskies of the World, has brought together some of the finest whiskey distillers and brands from around the world for its 2023 tour. The next stop is Brooklyn, NY at The Weylin on December 9th. Guests will like to know that a percentage of ticket proceeds will be going to The Whiskey Education Foundation.

Attendees can embark on a multi-sensory expedition sampling hundreds of whiskey expressions from around the globe. Featuring a variety of scotches, craft bourbons, ryes and single-malts hailing from countries such as Japan, Scotland, Israel and Australia, whiskey lovers will have a unique opportunity to explore flavors from across the globe and discover some of their new favorite drams.

In addition, the tour features a series of masterclasses led by world-renowned whiskey educators, giving guests the opportunity to learn about the art of whiskey making, the history of their favorite brands and how to properly taste and pair different whiskies for an additional fee. Produced and owned by nationally acclaimed event/marketing consulting agency, a21, Whiskies of the World reigns as one of the largest tasting events in the US gathering hundreds of coveted brands from all over the world and their makers under one roof.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Whiskies of the World back for another year," says a21 CEO Brett Friedman. “With thousands of new attendees joining us year after year, we’ve expanded the tour to a number of new cities we are excited to share the magic with.” “Our ultimate goal is to create an immersive experience for whiskey lovers and novices alike, and we believe that with the addition of these new markets, this year's event will be the best yet."

Tickets for the Whiskies of the World are now available for purchase in every participating city, offering enthusiasts the chance to experience the finest whiskies under one roof. With the price of a ticket, attendees will gain access to several exclusive tasting experiences led by whiskey industry experts, food and much more.

VIP Early Access, $175 - Celebrate early with the VIP experience and have an extra 45 minutes to beat the lines and enjoy exclusive pours in addition to free-flowing craft whiskies and food pairings.

General Admission $125 - Enjoy world-class selection of whiskies from around the globe as well as enjoy delicious food pairings, cigars (available in select cities), live entertainment. GA guests can also attend masterclasses led by industry experts for an additional fee.

Note: Attendees must be 21+ to attend.

For an in-depth look at the Whiskies of the World event series, and for ticketing visit www.whiskiesoftheworld.com/. Follow on Instagram: @WhiskiesOfTheWorld and on Facebook: facebook.com/whiskiesoftheworld. Hashtag: #WhiskiesOfTheWorld

Photo Credit: Provided by Whiskies of the World