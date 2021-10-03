WALT DISNEY WORLD Celebrates 50 Years with Exciting Attractions and New Food Items for Guests

By now you've heard the big news. Walt Disney World (WDW) is celebrating their 50th Anniversary. It will be an 18-month event that will debut new rides, new attractions, and of course, new food items at the parks and the resort restaurants. From drinks and snacks to sandwiches, entrees, and treats, there will be exciting choices for all WDW guests. Check out some of the delightful selections!

Grand Floridian Café, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa - 50th Anniversary Vintage Minnie's Brown Betty Profiterole - Crunchy-topped cream puff filled with one of Walt's favorite flavors of cinnamon-spiced apples and Chantilly cream

Cinderella's Royal Table - Royal 50th Celebration Flight - Flight of Enchantée Champagne - a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunière (Enchantée Champagne is sold exclusively at the Walt Disney World Resort)

The Hollywood Brown Derby - Filet Mignon with Walt's Hash topped with an egg (just the way Walt liked it).

Friar's Nook - The Toad Burger - Brat burger served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and American cheese.

Plaza Restaurant - Cheers to 50 Years! - Chocolate and vanilla ice cream, brownies, cupcakes, cookie crumbles, pretzel rods, and hot fudge topped with whipped cream, EARidescent sugar, and a Mickey pretzel drizzled with caramel and chocolate icing.

For more information on Walt Disney World in Orlando, please visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/.

Food captions are by Karen McClintock, Food & Beverage Content Relations Manager, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World