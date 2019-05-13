Visit SULLIVAN COUNTY CATSKILLS for Adventures in Food, Drink, Entertainment, and Nature

The Sullivan County Catskills are just a car ride away with more to offer than you ever imagined. Whether it's a long weekend, summer vacation planning or a relaxing day trip, it is an outstanding destination for singles, couples, families, and corporate outings. Enjoy wonderful accommodations, gourmet meals, top entertainment, shopping, tours, and the great outdoors. The region is easy to get to by car from parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts and it's only about 90-minutes drive time from New York City. All year long, venues in the area will be celebrating the golden anniversary of Woodstock with special events galore for people of all ages. Spend this "Summer of Love" in Upstate New York at the Sullivan Catskills. Check out some of the great spots you can visit and the fine businesses that support area tourism.

The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark - Located in Monticello, The Kartrite is ideal for small and large parties as well as family groups. Kartrite Resort offers lovely, luxury accommodations, the thrill of their Indoor Waterpark, special activities, and dining options for every taste and style. Visit: https://www.thekartrite.com/.

Stickett Inn-The Inn is located in Barryville near the center of town where you can visit shops and restaurants. The property features four casual, yet sleek two-room suites. Visit: http://stickettinn.com/.

Resorts World Catskills - This luxury casino resort has all the thrills of Las Vegas style gaming close to home with restaurant options to suit everyone's appetites. Visit: https://rwcatskills.com/.

The Villa Roma Resort - Located in Callacoon, the resort and conference center features activities for the whole family, dining, and includes a championship golf course. Visit: https://www.villaroma.com/.

Foster Supply Hospitality (FSH) - FSH is a group of rurally independent small hotels and restaurants in the Catskill Mountains that includes The Arnold House, Nine River Road, The North Branch Inn and The Debruce. Visit: http://www.fostersupplyco.com/about.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Center is a journey into New York's music, history and culture. The venue features a museum, performances, festivals as well as education and creative programming. Visit: https://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/.

Catskill Hospitality Institute @ SUNY Sullivan - Visit SUNY Sullivan for a farm-to-table cooking dining experience where you can learn new kitchen techniques and prep skills. Dine on your own creation. Visit: https://sunysullivan.edu/farm-to-table-cooking-and-dining-experience-2/.

Forestburgh Playhouse - Their 2019 Summer season has an exciting line-up of shows that includes The Mystery of Irma Vep, Me and My Girl, Hair, Producers, and The Wizard of Oz. Located in Forestburgh, the tickets for both matinee and evening performances are now on sale. Visit: https://www.fbplayhouse.org/.

The Heron Restaurant - Located in Narrowburg, the restaurant features modern American cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients. They are open all year serving dinner, brunch,ctails and catering. The restaurant also has outdoor seating. Visit: http://theheronrestaurant.com/.

Henning's Local - The restaurant in Cocheton Center invites you to dine with "Local Comfort Crafted Locally." You can also enjoy taking a cooking class at Henning's Local led by Chef Cheryl Perry of Red Barn Studio. Classes include "The Ultimate Series-Bar Cookies," "Fundamentals of Cheesemaking (with wine)," and "The Main Course-Summer Salads." Visit: https://henningslocal.com/.

Java Love - Their flagship shop and roastery is located in Whitelake, just down the road from where the iconic Woodstock Music Festival was held. Committed to producing the finest coffee and also being socially conscious, they use only the best organic, fair trade, naturally farmed, and Rainforest Alliance coffee beans that are produced with respect for the environment and the farmers. Visit: https://javaloveroasters.com/.

Catskill Distilling Company - Located in Bethel, they are open on weekends for tours and tastings, The Distilling Company produces Peace Vodka, Wicked White Whiskey, The One and Only Buckwheat, and more. Visit: http://catskilldistilling.com/.

Roscoe Beer Company - Located in Roscoe, they have been voted #1 Craft Brewery in New York. Roscoe Beer Company has a brewery, beer garden, live music, food and more. Visit: https://roscoebeercompany.com/.

Catskill Brewery - Located in Livingston Manor, the Brewery makes fresh ales and lagers using the best natural ingredients available. Their beers include Devil's Path IPA, Nightshine Black Lager, and Ball Lightening Pilsner. Visit: http://catskillbrewery.com/.

Prohibition Distillery - Located in Roscoe, The distillery produces Bootlegger 21 New York Gin and Bootlegger 21 Vodka. Their gin is inspired by the classic London dry gins that use a maceration process, and a simple botanical blend. Visit: https://www.prohibitiondistillery.com/.

Catskill Provisions - The artisanal food company and craft spirits company has honey at its core. Female owned and operated, their 100% New York wildflower honey is the star ingredient in their products. Visit: https://www.catskillprovisions.com/.

Scancarello & Sons - Located in Middletown, Scancarello & Sons provides top quality products to the Deli's, Restaurants, Pizza Shops, Food Courts, and more in Sullivan County. All products are made with great care and attention to detail. Visit: https://sullivancatskills.com/business/scancarello-sons/.

Bashakill Vineyards - Nestled in the gorgeous BashaKill wetlands, the Vineyard is Sullivan County's first commercial farm winery. Sample award-winning wines, enjoy a farm-to-table lunch, and enjoy the beauty of their stunning venue. Visit: https://www.bashakillvineyards.com/.

Party Master - This business is available for all your event and party needs in the Sullivan Catskills from games and entertainment to decorations. Visit: https://sullivancatskills.com/business/partymaster/.

Sullivan Catskills Antique Trail - Discover antique items that are coveted for their beauty and history. From furniture to collectables, jewelry and glasswork, you'll love hunting in shops across Sullivan County.

Sullivan Catskills Pottery Trail - Wind your way through the Pottery Trail where you can enjoy the lush countryside, visit talented potters, or even take a class.

To learn more about the Sullivan Catskills, please visit https://sullivancatskills.com/.

Photo Credit: Lake Superior State Park by Jerry Cohen, SCVA Photographer





Related Articles