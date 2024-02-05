Valentine's Day–Think Differently with Fun Ideas and Special Gifts for Loved Ones

There’s more than one way to celebrate Valentine’s Day whether you going solo, spending time with a significant other or gathering your friends and family. We have eight great ideas that are sure to please many tastes and styles. Check out some fun ways to enjoy everyone's favorite day of love!

San Felice Bell'Aja Bolgheri DOC and Terrabianca Vignot Moscato d'Asti DOCG Wines-You will want to raise a glass to toast Valentine’s Day and all of your loved ones. We have selected two wines that are ideal and very accessible. Check them out. These are great for gifting or for enjoying on a cozy night in with your significant other, friends or family. Purchase the Terrabianca Vignot Moscato d'Asti DOCG on Vivino by visiting https://www.vivino.com/US/en/terrabianca-vignot-moscato-d-asti/w/1422039. Purchas San Felice Bell'Aja Bolgheri DOC on Wine.com by visiting https://www.wine.com/product/bell-aja-bolgheri-2021/1375513.

Lindt LINDOR Valentine's Day Chocolate & Poetry Pop-Up will be taking place at the Gansevoort Plaza on 2/13 and 2/14 from 1:30 pm to 7:30 pm. All ages are welcome to attend this whimsical glass house filled with Lindt LINDOR truffles. Professional poets will be on-site at the pop-up to craft bespoke poems for visitors to share as the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, making it effortless for lovebirds, friends, and those celebrating Galentine’s Day to convey their feelings with both words and chocolate. Learn more about Lindt LINDOR Truffles by visiting https://www.lindtusa.com/.

Artesano’s Mixology Class - Forget the roses and gather your best gals for a Valentine's Day celebration that celebrates the enduring power of sisterhood. Shake things up with Artesano's exclusive Mixology Class, where laughter and learning flow as freely as the Pisco Sours. Master the art of crafting sensational Peruvian cocktails, from the classic Pisco Sour to innovative twists as you clink glasses and celebrate the true romance of friendships. During the hands-on mixology class, guests will get 3 handcrafted cocktails (learn to make two, and the third one is made by our mixologist for you to just relax and enjoy) with delectable bites to complement the crafted cocktails for $100 per person, laughter included. Visit: https://artesanorestaurant.com/.

Dixie Lee Bakery - Valentine’s Day celebrants can add a little David Burke style to the meal with a luscious heart-shaped chocolate souffle cake from his Dixie Lee Bakery that arrives as an anyone-can-make-it kit in a bright red heart-shaped tin. Priced at $20 the Valentine’s Can-o-’Cake simply requires the addition of eggs and butter and easy instructions to produce a restaurant-quality cake. It can be ordered from the bakery at https://dixie-lee-bakery-by-david-burke.myshopify.com/

Bronx Zoo – Bring your Valentine to the zoo and spend the evening sampling sustainably grown chocolate at this after hours experience. Learn about the work of WCS with cocoa farmers in South America and get a close up introduction to ambassador animals from some of the species these products help to protect. Visit: https://bronxzoo.com/.

Brooklyn Kura on 34 34th Street in Brooklyn is hosting a special Valentine’s Day “Sake & Desserts Pairing Experience” on Wednesday, 2/14 at 6pm This is a one-of-a-kind date night or Galentine’s Day outing. The tickets are $99 per person and include a guided tasting of four craft sake paired with decadent Asian-inspired desserts including chocolate made with Brooklyn Kura’s own kasu. Visit: https://www.brooklynkura.com/.

A-Sha Noodles – Impress your Valentine’s Day guest with an easy to make meal. The cult-favorite, AAPI-owned noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan. All of A-Sha’s noodles are simply made with wheat, salt and water, and receive a unique 18-hour air-drying technique. They are never fried or frozen. Visit: https://ashadrynoodle.com/collections/noodles.

Popcorn Zoo – This New Jersey animal refuge in Forked River by the Associated Humaine Society has a special for people who love to visit their many animals and appreciate their important mission. Celebrate love with their charming alpacas, Cassie and Casanova. Throughout February, there’s a Valentine’s Day treat. By sponsoring the alpaca pals, you get your own membership and an extra free admission ticket to the Park and a heart themed sticker for your plus one. For more information visit: https://ahscares.org/popcorn-park/.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy