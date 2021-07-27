VIRGIL'S REAL BARBECUE in Times Square Re-opens 7/29

Barbecue fans get ready for some good eating - as Virgil's Real Barbecue in Times Square reopens Thursday, July 29th! Located steps away from some of the most famous Broadway theaters and popular sightseeing destinations, the reopening is cause for celebration to tourists and locals alike as New York City continues to return in full force. With new menu additions and an opening day drink special, 'cue fans will want to grab a seat and come hungry!

On opening day, Virgil's is celebrating their grand reopening with a free "Fall Off the Porch" signature cocktail for the first 100 customers (with the purchase of an entree). In addition to their range of barbecue, new menu additions include Catfish Bites, a Pork Belly Sandwich, Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Sausage Link Sandwich.

Originally opened in 1994, Virgil's has often been named as one of the best barbecue spots in NYC, serving favorites like Memphis Style Pork Spare Ribs, BBQ Chicken, Texas Beef Brisket, and Carolina Pulled Pork. Smoked in-house for 13-15 hours at a low temperature, the meats become succulently tender, infused with a unique blend of hickory, oak, and fruit wood smoke, as well as Virgil's signature rubs and sauces. Their Times Square location has been shuttered for over a year and a half since the start of the pandemic.

Now, customers will be able to enjoy juicy barbecue straight from the smoker, along with delicious sides including classics like mac and cheese, Hickory pit baked beans, collard greens, coleslaw, and their famous buttermilk biscuits. Comfort food at its best, Virgil's desserts such as Banana Pudding and Peanut Butter Pie are also not to be missed.

Virgil's will be open for limited hours the first two weeks of opening, from Thursday to Saturday noon to 8pm, with expanded hours to follow. Serving lunch and dinner, their full beverage menu will be offered with a variety of beer, cocktails, and frozen drinks. Located at 152 West 44th Street, reservations can be made online at virgilsbbq.com, or by phone at 212-921-9494.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Virgil's Real Barbecue