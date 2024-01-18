VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge in Fort Lee, NJ Presents Diner and a Show on 1/24 and Comedy @ The Red Room on 2/7

Ventanas Restaurant and Lounge at The Modern, opened in 2019, is nestled between The Modern Luxury Apartments, and resort-style towers in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Alexander Duran of Son Cubano in West New York had a great vision for this sleek, modern restaurant space. Duran became friends and a business associate of Celebrity Chef David Burke who assumed the role of Culinary Director for the Fort Lee hotspot.

We have news of some top shows coming to Ventanas.  The venue will soon have "Dinner and a Show" with Richie Nuzz & Band is a pop-jazz group that will start performing at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 24th.  There is no ticket purchase needed, just be certain to make a dinner reservation in advance. Richie Nuzz brings a fresh sense of authenticity and raw emotion to lush popular music.  The NYC native combines elements of jazz, pop and R&B with captivating trombone solos, rich vocals and thought provoking lyrics.

Ventanas will also be presenting "Comedy @ The Red Room" for dinner and a laugh on Wednesday February 7th.  The restaurant, along with producer Aldo Marachlian is bringing some of the country’s top comedians to Fort Lee.  They include Allan Fuks, Monique Latise, Julio Diaz, and Kareem Green. Tickets for the comedy show are $30 per person.

Ventana Restaurant and Lounge at The Modern is located at 200 Park Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. For menus, hours of operation and the upcoming show information, please visit https://ventanasatthemodern.com/ and call 201.583.4777. Follow on Instagram @ventanasatthemodern.  

