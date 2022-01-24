VALENTINE'S DAY Restaurant Destinations in NYC

Love is in the air, and so is the love of great dining. Whether you're having a Galentine's celebration, gathering with loved ones, or planning an intimate meal for two, we have gathered an outstanding list of restaurants that are planning special menus to celebrate Valentine's Day. Make your plans and make reservations.

Black Barn Restaurant (19 East 26th Street) The farm-to-table, American restaurant located in NoMad is serving up a special aphrodisiac menu for Valentine's Day. A collaboration between Chef/Owner James Beard Award Winner John Doherty and newly appointed Executive Chef Brian Fowler, the three course pre-fixe menu for $115 which features over 70 aphrodisiac ingredients with starters including Pickled & Roasted Heirloom Carrots, Wild Mushroom Toast, Tuna Carpaccio and Foie Gras Torchon. Mains include Butter Poached Lobster Risotto, Pan Seared Bay Scallops and Sweet Potato Gnocchi and dessert is a choice of house-made Apple Cider Doughnuts or an Affogato Sunday. BLACK BARN Restaurant pairs a menu with refined food, wine, and service in a rustic, casual environment. They source most of its ingredients from local farmers allowing us to provide customers with the freshest ingredients that are seasonably available.

Estuary (159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn) Estuary at The ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina is welcoming guests with a seafood forward special menu prepared by newly appointed Executive Chef Dennis Hatzinger. For $95 per person guests will enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne and have their choice of a Dozen Oysters, Lobster Bisque, Local Mussels & Littleneck Clams, and Tropical Kale Salad to start. Mains include Seared Yellowfin Tuna with a warm cannellini bean ragout, Black Angus NY Strip Steak with truffled lobster mash, Roasted Poulet Rouge Chicken, Cioppino and Quinoa Stuffed Acorn Squash. To finish, guests will enjoy its new signature Brooklyn Brick Toast with vanilla gelato and their choice of either chocolate of fruit.

Kyma Hudson Yards (445 West 35th Street) Kyma, through its menu and ambiance, guides you to the sun-drenched islands of Greece, with traditional Greek fare with a modern twist. Recently opened in the Hudson Yards neighborhood Executive Chef George Pangonis's will prepare a host of special options for Valentine's Day to pair with its main menu, which includes Crab Cakes ($25) or Langoustines ($75) to start, a bone-in rib-eye for two with the option to add Tiger Prawns for a surf and turf ($125) with a supplement for extra prawns. For dessert a Chocolate Cake with ganache topping ($13) to pair with special his and hers cocktails. This is in addition to its main signatures including its Kyma Chips, Lavraki, and a Lobster Pasta (Maine lobster and fettuccine, tomato, myzitha).

Sereneco (113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn) The restaurant offers a warm and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for a romantic night out. The menu is spearheaded by talented Executive Chef Dennis Hong. For $65 per person, menu highlights include Hudson Valley Duck Confit Frisee Salad with apple, walnut, dried cranberry, blue cheese, maple balsamic; Salmon Crudo with pistachio, mint, lime, breakfast radish; Braised Lamb Shank with polenta, gremolata, butternut squash, brussels sprouts; Steelhead Trout with broccolini, black rice, pistachio, cranberry, brown butter vinaigrette and Lentil Stew with carrot, celery, shallot, garlic, spinach, arugula salad. In addition to a robust natural wine & craft beer list cocktails include Dorothy Parker Sour with rose-infused gin, Aperol, rosemary, lemon, egg white and the Sereneco Derby, a blend of bourbon, rosemary, honey, grapefruit.

Arlo Soho (231 Hudson Street) Lindens is a modern American restaurant situated within the Arlo Soho that celebrates the essential tastes and flavors of each season. Inspired by the Lindens trees that lines the new York streets, the restaurant is a spirited ode to nature within the city with a produce-forward ethos encompassing the food and beverage experience, spearheaded by Renwick Hospitality partners Chef Carsten Johannesen and Gary Wallach. Enjoy a beautiful three-course menu including Kabocha Squash Ravioli, juicy Half Roasted Chicken, Hanger Steak with Lemon & Bourbon Donuts for $75 per person with the option for an addition wine pairing for $40. For another experience at the courtyard, you can spend Valentine's Day in the Cabins with a special dinner experience for $150 per person (all reservations are for two hours each).

Emmett's (50 MacDougal Street) and Emmett's on Grove (39 Grove Street) Eat your heart out, literally! Known for being one of the only Chicago-style pizza restaurants in New York- Emmett's and Emmett's on Grove is serving a heart shaped pies for Valentine's Day only! At their MacDougal street location, diners have the option to enjoy a deep dish heart shaped pizza or tavern-style pie using only the finest ingredients available. At the newest sexy Wisconsin meets South of France supper club location Emmett's on Grove, diners can enjoy the tavern style pie in a vibrant atmosphere with craft cocktails from the Prohibition Era and other timeless eras, as well as an extensive wine list from owner Burke's personal collection that spans from Old and New World with refined varieties from France, Italy and Napa Valley, to name a few.

Somewhere Nowhere (112 West 25th Street with the Rooftop on 39th Floor) New York City's newest lounge, nightclub, and rooftop pool, recently launched its new Teardrop Igloos with panoramic views of New York with a new seasonal private dining menu with craft cocktails and globally-inspired dishes. For Valentine's Day, the prix fixe package will include two of their fantasy-inspired cocktails like The Enchanted and Queen of Hearts with some outstanding presentations that will have you and your guest in awe, not to mention the 360 panoramic views. Heated Igloos offer a luxurious feel like you're dining in a snow globe with an infrared fireplace, plush loveseat, carpet, pampas grass, scented candles and gold decor. Globally inspired dishes to be included in the prix fixe, include Dry Aged Wagyu Beef Sliders, Wild Mushroom Aranchini, Spicy Tuna Tartare and a Warm Lobster Roll served on mil bread, to name a few. Heated rooftop igloos (seats up to 5 guests) with a 2-hour minimum have prices to be announced on the Somewhere Nowhere's site.

Baccarat Hotel New York (28 West 53rd Street) Valentine's Day dinner is being served Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14. Dinner is being offered for $280 per person excluding beverages or $395 per person including a bottle of Ruinart Rosé wine to share. The menu includes Steamed langoustines, tanguy cream with caviar; East coast grilled scallops, celeriac mousseline with black truffle, oxalis; Pan-seared veal filet mignon and pumpkin, endives with hazelnuts, roast juice; Truffle Brie Cheese, Raspberry Jam & Honey; and Passionnément Rouge. https://www.baccarathotels.com/

Amali (115 E 60th Street) The restaurant will serve special menu items on Valentine's Day. Dishes to indulge in on the 14th include a Tuna Carpaccio with Meyer lemon, avocado mousse, and mint, a "Lady and the Tramp" style Spaghetti and Meatballs dish and Happy Valley Filet Mignon with creamed Bloomsdale spinach, Maitake mushrooms and Maine lobster as the ultimate surf & turf. Red Velvet Chocolate Mousse with Morello cherry compote and Kirsch cream will be offered for dessert. These options will be offered a la carte and as a Valentine's Day only price-fixe menu for $105 per person.

Fornino (849 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn) The Greenpoint restaurant invites you to order a Pizza Love Fest Kit anytime from February 11th - 14th. The celebratory Valentine's Day feast will be offered for dine-in guests and delivery and includes an Imported Cheese and Fruit Plate, Large Salad, Two Heart Shaped Pizzas, Tiramisu, Strawberries and a Bottle of Red or White Wine for $95 (without wine the kit is $70).

Haven Rooftop (132 W. 47th Street) Located above the Sanctuary Hotel in Midtown, this popular spot will offer a special prix-fixe menu for Valentine's Day with the choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert complemented by a live Jazz band from 6pm - 9pm. Appetizers include Tuna Avocado, Crab Cake and Endive Pear Salad with pomegranate, candied walnuts and cherry vinaigrette. Entrees include a 6oz Filet Mignon served with truffle mashed potatoes and mushroom sauce, Salmon with asparagus risotto, Lobster Spaghetti with lobster brother and 'Havenly' Chicken served with Beurre Blanc sauce, Mesclun salad and fries. Top it off with Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Crème Brûlée or New York Cheesecake with Berries for dessert. This prix-fixe menu will be offered for $89 plus tax and tip.

Nerai (55 E 54th Street) The renowned restaurant will feature a Chef's tasting menu on Valentine's Day. The full course menu includes a variety of delicious appetizers such as the Amuse fruit plate, Seared Tuna, Pantzaria Salata, and Lobster Pasta. Entrees include a choice between Oregano Crusted Halibut or 28-Day Dry Aged New York Strip steak. Sokolatina chocolate mousse and Politiko Thessalonikis semolina cake are the shared dessert options. For $135 per person, the meal also includes a Valentine Petits Four Box with house-made truffle, finciar, and cookies inside.

MIFUNE (245 East 44th Street) The Michelin recognized restaurant, known for its French-infused Japanese cuisine, has created a special Valentine's Day 8-course omakase experience featuring their signature Japanese A5 Wagyu Foie Gras Pie with sauce Periguex and black truffles. The experience is priced at $225 per person and will be offered on Friday, February 11th and Saturday, February 12th, making it a destination to celebrate with your significant other. The restaurant's omakase experience is curated by Co-Executive Chefs Yuu Shimano and Tomohiro Urata. The menu changes daily based upon market availability allowing dishes to be creatively invented on the spot.

Soogil (108 E. 4th Street) Chef/Owner Soogil Lim will offer a sophisticated, intimate dining experience with a luxurious Valentine's Day Tasting Menu ($158) on Sunday 2/13 & Monday 2/14. Starting with Tuna & Caviar with Black Diamond Kaluga Caviar, tuna tartare, watermelon radish, finger lime crème fraiche and seaweed potato taco shell; the gourmand adventure will continue with Sunchoke Soup with gnocchi, sunchoke nets, and smoked trout roe; gochujang-crusted Lobster with fennel; Nurungji Foie Gras over golden-brown nurungji crispy rice, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions and soy mushroom sauce; and Duck Wellington. An additional course of Uni Bowl or Black Diamond Kaluga Caviar ($17) can be added. For a sweet finale, a choice of Cheesecake with black truffle, fig and raspberry jelly or the signature Jenga Tower, crispy churro-like pastries with black sesame gelato and Korean seven grain powder. Wine pairing is $96 per person; Burgundy wine pairing is $56.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com