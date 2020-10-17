UNIQUE MENU ITEMS from NYC Faves

UNIQUE MENU ITEMS in NYC

Whether you're dining in, enjoying a fall al fresco meal, or ordering take-out, you should know about the unique menu items from some of New York City's favorite restaurants. Check out the variety! We know that after just one visit, you will plan to come back for more.

Fornino features a pie named after the man who curated the combination, Al Roker. The pizza includes soppressata piccante, fontina, caramelized onion, roast pepper, tomato, mozzarella and rosemary beginning at $18. The Al Roker is one of Chef Michael Ayoub's most unique pies and is available at both their Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6 and Greenpoint (849 Manhattan Ave.) locations.

LoLo's Seafood Shack (303 W. 116th St.) serves up Belizean Conch Fritters with bacalao, fresh corn, diced peppers and served with LoLo's remoulade. The restaurant currently offers takeout, delivery and (self serve) seated outdoor dining Monday - Friday 12pm-9pm and Saturday from 11am - 9pm and Sunday from 11am - 8pm.

The Uni Grilled Cheese at Kissaki is part of their 13 or 16 course omakase tasting menu, that's available at their Bowery (319 Bowery) and Columbus (286 Columbus Ave.) locations. The unique sandwich comes on toasted brioche, stuffed with a mixture of whipped burrata and ricotta cheese, which has been seasoned with furikake and lemon zest, and topped with chive, then Santa Barbara Uni and garnished with charcoal smoked bamboo salt. Bamboo cut in half is allowed to soak in ocean water to collect the natural salt. Once enough is collected, the bamboo is sun-dried and then smoked over charcoal, giving the salt a distinctive taste and color. The Uni Grilled Cheese is available for $18 or $24 if you would like the uni topped with caviar.

Brooklyn Chop House (150 Nassau St.) features a one-of-a-kind L.S.D. (Lobster, Steak and Duck) offering perfect for 4-6 hungry guests, which includes a 2lb Salt & Pepper Lobster, 2lb Ginger & Garlic Lobster, 3lb Dry Aged Porterhouse Steak, and a 7lb authentic Peking Duck, served with lobster and chicken fried rice, french fries, onion rings and wok-fried mushroom and onions for $495. Reservations can be made by visiting: https://www.brooklynchophouse.com

Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy (176 8th Avenue) in the heart of Chelsea has a new Truffles on Top cocktail created by Chris Sanabria on the menu, made with Beluga vodka, Giffard Banane du Bresil, Truffle Tea, egg whites for $16. And you can ask for an optional add on of shaved Burgundy black truffles on top for $5.

Clinton Hall is known for their over-the-top and Instagram-worthy dishes, which all began with their beloved Doughnut Grilled Cheese. The modern Supercraft beer hall's creation consists of a fresh glazed doughnut sliced and filled with mozzarella cheese, served piping hot over a bowl of tomato soup. The gooey sandwich hangs on a banana stand, allowing the cheese to drip and ooze out into the hot soup. The Doughnut Grilled Cheese is available at Clinton Hall's three locations at 16 W. 36th Street, FiDi at 90 Washington Street and in the Bronx at 601 E. 189th Street for $16.

Vegan restaurant Beyond Sushi offers Jackfruit 'Crab' Cakes, which is Jackfruit served like a Maryland style crab cake would complete with relish sauce for $14, which is available at their Upper East Side (1429 3rd. Ave), West Side (62 W. 56th St), Nolita (215 Mulberry) and at their Union Square (229 E. 14th St.) locations. Indoor dining is available at each location in addition to Beyond Sushi's flagship 134 W. 37th St. locale, which is available by reservation only and can be made by visiting: https://beyondsushi.com

Carnegie Diner & Cafe (205 W. 57th St.) in the heart of Midtown features Pancake Lollipops on the menu for $14.50. The restaurant has al fresco dining for 32 guests and indoor dining at a limited capacity, in addition to takeout and delivery from 9am to 9pm daily. And you can get this dish anytime of day!

Photo Credit: Doughnut Grilled Cheese - Courtesy of Clinton Hall

