UNION SQUARE HOLIDAY MARKET Returns for its 29th Year from 11/17 to 11/24

Named one of the best holiday markets in the United States, the Union Square Holiday Market by Urbanspace returns this year from Thursday, November 17 through Saturday, December 24. The iconic Holiday Market will welcome over 175 vendors in 2022, featuring unique gifts created by local craftsmen, artists, and entrepreneurs, as well as a dynamic mix of global cuisines, original art, handcrafted accessories and more. Synonymous with the festive spirit of the season, the Holiday Market has been a fixture of Union Square for four decades and is Manhattan's longest running holiday market.

"On the heels of last year's triumphant return of the Union Square Holiday Market, we are thrilled to continue the momentum and expand to our pre-pandemic footprint in 2022," said Jennifer Falk, Executive Director, Union Square Partnership. "Union Square remains home to some of New York City's most beloved holiday traditions - from seasonal offerings at the renowned Greenmarket and an incredible array of new and favorite restaurants to a robust lineup of winter theater. The Holiday Market enlivens the neighborhood each winter, gathering locals and visitors alike within the heart of NYC. We are looking forward to welcoming back holiday shoppers for yet another year of cherished holiday memories with family and friends."

"This year our market has more small and local businesses than ever before," says Urbanspace President, Eldon Scott. "Each and every vendor adds to Union Square's holiday cheer. Whether visitors are looking to sample delicious global cuisines or shop for the holidays with friends and family, the Union Square Holiday Market is a great place to experience the best of New York!"

A few new highlights at this year's Union Square Holiday Market by Urbanspace include:

-Pepa G Art: Spain-native Pepa Gonzalez Ramos uses a combination of mixed resources found in old books, magazines, and more to bring texture, history, and a revised sense of life to her playful, decorative, cityscape paintings.

-Soup Queen BK: Sarah Khoshaba utilized lockdown in 2020 to create, perfect, and launch her hand-crafted soup business. What began as a side hustle out of her apartment with approximately 10 orders every week is now her full-time job.

-Terrart: self-sustaining terrariums. Terrart began in the mid-1980s as a way to give unique gifts to friends and family. Charly Uzcategui, an engineer specializinging in geoscience, took his parents' passion for terrariums and plants and brought the concept to New York City. The result is an alternative to conventional gardens for people seeking to stay connected to Mother Nature through these mini-worlds.

Visitors to Union Square can expect the full New York City experience this holiday season, from celebratory cocktails at cozy restaurants decked out in holiday décor to stress-free shopping and delectable bites at the Holiday Market. Evenings could also include dinner at Union Square Cafe, Café Salmagundi or others, followed by a spirited round at Old Town Bar or Lillie's Victorian Establishment.

With more than 100 new ground-floor businesses in the district, there is something for all ages. With award-winning theater at Union Square's three off-Broadway venues and experiential activities at Forbidden Planet and CAMP on Fifth Avenue, the entire family will feel the magic of the most wonderful time of the year.

The Union Square Holiday Market is open Monday - Saturday from 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, and Sundays from 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM (closed on Thanksgiving Day). The last day of the market is Friday, December 24th, and closes at 4:00 PM that day. More information can be found here: https://www.urbanspacenyc.com/use.

ABOUT UNION SQUARE PARTNERSHIP

For over 45 years, Union Square Partnership has been working to ensure the best possible neighborhood for its residents, businesses, and visitors. As the leading advocate for the Union Square-14th Street community, we work to enhance the neighborhood's quality of life by creating a cleaner, safer, and more enjoyable environment. With our vibrant community continuing to evolve and grow, the Union Square Partnership's role is now more important than ever. We are dedicated to this neighborhood and work 24/7 to ensure that Union Square remains a phenomenal place to live, work, and visit. #USQArt is an incredible opportunity to bring engaging artwork to one of NYC's great public spaces. Exhibitions are presented by the Union Square Partnership with NYC Parks' Art in the Parks program and NYC Department of Transportation's Art Program in collaboration with selected galleries and artists.

ABOUT URBANSPACE

Urbanspace develops immersive public markets which connect consumers with creative local food and retail brands. The market maker works in the ever-larger gap left by national chains and delivery-only brands by offering authenticity and experience. Each place is purposefully designed for local community building, brought to life by local entrepreneurs. What began at London's Camden Lock in the 1970's as a weekend market, has evolved into the leading operator of food halls and popup markets in the US. Urbanspace is opening or reopening over 170 kitchens in New York, Chicago and greater Washington DC. Keep up with Urbanspace for exciting chef and market announcements at urbanspacenyc.com and follow us at @urbanspacenyc.

Photo Credit: Liz Ligon