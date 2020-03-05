Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the Worlds Finest

Founder and CEO Tonya Grubb crafted the bottle after three years of conceptual design and traveled to France to create a world-class vodka.



When Tonya Grubb set out to create Teaz Vodka, she wanted to create an adult beverage that would offer a one-of- a-kind experience.



Grubb spent three years traveling abroad working directly with each production factory to ensure the highest quality standards were met with each step. Grubb was insistent that each of her intricate details was produced to her specification.



The Teaz bottle design was created by Grubb, as well as the logo and other details seen in the brand. She still travels to each factory during production to ensure the quality of each bottle of Teaz Vodka is maintained at the highest level of standards.



While the bottle in itself was captivating, she wanted to allure vodka enthusiasts with more than just looks. In fact, she wanted something that would be a proud display of her heritage. Grubb's family migrated from Europe, and so she chose to travel to France to find the perfect flavor profile for Teaz Vodka.



Before launching her company, Grubb was the owner of a wine and specialty imports store and had 25+ years in the food and beverage industry. Making the tasting characteristics of the vodka was a priority for her. In France, she helped produce the final recipe for Teaz Vodka, and the final blend offers soft notes of lotus blossom, coconut water, minerals, and spring water and a rich, silky taste. To date, this same recipe has won a number of awards.



In fact, Teaz Vodka has won 12 U.S. and International Spirits Awards since 2016, including a double gold for packing and design. For tasting, Teaz Vodka is rated at 92 points.



Teaz Vodka is 40% alcohol (80 proof) but leads to an alluring taste derived from fine French wheat and pure water from The French Alps. Teaz Vodka is distilled a total of 5 times, lending to its pure, velvety taste.



Today, just two years after its launch, Teaz Vodka is a highly sought-after brand. This December, Teaz Vodka will be available for the first time in Europe.



Customers can go to the Teaz Vodka website to purchase their own bottles, as well as shirts, watches, yoga pants, phone cases, bracelets, and more featuring the iconic Teaz pole dancer.



According to Grubb, she hopes each and every person who experiences Teaz Vodka can see, feel, and taste the passion that went into creating it. More information can be found at https://www.teaz.com/



About Teaz Vodka

Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure.



Website: www.Teaz.com Facebook: Teaz Vodka Instagram: Teaz Vodka

Twitter: Teaz Vodka





