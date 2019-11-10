Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn

After years on the food truck and festival scene, Sweet Chili has found a home in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Most New Yorkers remember Sweet Chili as their favorite food truck. But come this November, Top Chef fans and Brooklynnites can grab their grub directly from the Sweet Chili restaurant. Sweet Chili will be officially open for business on November 15 and is located at 1045 Flushing Avenue in Bushwick, New York.



"Sweet Chili in food truck form wasn't doing our customers justice," said Chef Lisa. She continued, "The food truck was fun and mobile, so we could always reach our customers. But having a brick and mortar restaurant will allow us to serve a larger variety of foods and flavors. You're going to be excited about what's coming out of our kitchen."



Chef Lisa has built a cult following in New York City and it's not hard to see why. Before starting the Sweet Chili brand in 2013, Chef Lisa was a well-known staple in the city's fine dining scene, and known for her bold flavors. Chef Lisa has served as chef at Asia de Cuba, Rain, Dos Caminos and Public - a Michelin starred establishment.



"Brooklyn is one of the most exciting places for food right now. And we are excited to be joining the pantheon of great restaurants," said Chef Fernandes. "We did notice a gap in the current brunch offerings in Bushwick itself and we want to be 'go-to' for locals who want something different from the usual bacon and egg breakfast." Sweet Chili's brunch options are unique but approachable, with dishes such as rice cakes with chinese sausage and a honey chili sauce, pork belly bahn mi benedict and toasted coconut french toast. All the dishes bear the bold flavor profiles Chef Lisa is known for.



To see more of the Sweet Chili menu, view www.sweetchilinyc.com. Sweet Chili is accepting reservations for parties of six or more. Sweet Chili is also accepting press inquiries and interviews for Chef Lisa and Sean Flaherty. As well as offering tastings for media and critics, as well as interviews. Please contact Fred Fernandes with any requests.



Sweet Chili is a new Southeast Asian Restaurant in Bushwick, straddling the line between quick service and fine dining. Our chef transforms traditional flavors into unique, modern dishes. Our cocktails complement the food and use Southeast Asian ingredients in new and unexpected ways. Chef, Lisa Fernandes, a Top Chef finalist, started Sweet Chili as a food truck in 2013. Sweet Chili represents Lisa's take on Southeast Asian cuisine, executed in a style all her own. Armed with a full kitchen and space to entertain guests, Sweet Chili aims to wow old and new fans alike.





