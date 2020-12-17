Three Christmas Take-Out and Delivery Options in NYC and Beyond

Great Performances, the metro area's premiere caterer, has partnered in its pandemic pivoting to service intimate at-home gatherings with Baldor Food, the wholesale grocer which pivoted sell direct to consumers, to offer the deliver a celebratory prix fixe dinner for four as well as the option for Christmas Eve and Christmas hosts to design their own menus with a selection of a la carte items, each serving four...that can also be ordered to expand and enhance the prix fixe, which is very much rooted in local ingredients. The centerpiece whole roasted chicken - two whole birds of approximately three pounds each per order - comes from Goffle Road Poultry Farm, family owned and operated since 1948 in Bergen Co. NJ's nearby Wykoff, while the produce on the menu is sourced from, a network of farms in NY, PA and NJ, including Performances' own organic Katchkie Farm in Kinderhook, NY. That network is also the source for the meat and vegetables utilized throughout the a la carte menu. In addition to supplying the obligatory heat-and-eat instructions, Great Performances shot a video with Culinary Ambassador Georgette Farkas, who created the holiday offerings, which takes viewers through a step-by-step process of how present the prix fixe menu to its best taste and festive look advantage. Orders for Christmas Eve and Christmas may be placed online at for delivery on Dec. 23 via https://www.baldorfood.com/search?q=great+performances&yt0=Product+Search. There is no delivery charge throughout most of the tri-state area with minimum order for home deliveries of $200 (see https://www.baldorfood.com/baldorhomedeliverymap for delivery map and list of zip codes). Arrangements can be made for delivery as far south as Arlington, VA, throughout Washington, DC, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, lending Performances holiday food possible gift status. Order deadline is Friday, December 18 at 4:00 pm.

Jones Wood Foundry, the Upper East Side's little slice of England, is offering a traditional British Christmas culinary experience with its celebrated Roast Beef & Yorkshire Pudding or Roast Turkey as the centerpiece of its three-course Holiday To Go Box menu, Both are graced by potato gratin, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, and bacon wrapped chipotala (a small spicy sausage). The Roast Beef Holiday To Go Box for four is $320, while a festive foursome can fesat on the Roast Turkey version for $200 There is also turkey-for-two at $110. And roast beef, complete with Yorkshire pudding, red wine gravy and horseradish cream can be added toa turkey box for $150. Delivery available throughout Manhattan on Dec. 23 and Dec 24 wiht a $5 delivery fee, ditto for deliveries those same days throughout the Larchmont, Mamaroneck, Rye and Rye Neck areas of Westchester Co. Orders can be made via www.joneswoodfoundry.com/store/ through Dec. 20.

David Burke Tavern will serve up chef /owner Burke's take on an enticing array of retro holiday favorites with Beef Wellington - beef tenderloin layered with duck and goose liver pate, accented with black truffles and mushroom duxelles, all wrapped in a golden puff pastry- playing the starring main attraction role on the four-course (including three sides and three desserts!) menu at $450 for up to eight. House made Angry Eggnog, Apple Cider Bourbon and Mulled Wine in 32 oz bottles at $62 to $68 can add additional Christmas cheer. The holiday food and / or beverage will be available for pick-up at Burke Tavern at 135 E. 62nd Street, NYC on Dec. 23 from 11am - 3pm and dec. 25 from 11am - 1pm. Orders currently being taken right up until the 24th via https://davidburketavern.com/shop/christmas-to-go/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Great Performances