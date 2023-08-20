The Brooklyn Night Market to Host Cuffing Season Kickoff Event This Month

Get ready for an enchanting evening at the Brooklyn Night Market Cuffing Season Kickoff event. Come on August 28th at Industry City for delicious food, romantic music, and a chance to connect. As summer turns to fall, come enjoy the vibe of "Summer's End, Love Begins." Starting at 4 p.m., enjoy the experience, groove to great tunes, and make memories.

Whether you're a dedicated food enthusiast or searching for a romantic culinary journey, our diverse menu guarantees to take you on a world tour journey. Our impressive lineup of vendors featuring names like Perros Locos, Sassy's Fishcakes!, HangryDog, Brooklyn Dim Sum, Twisted Potato, Patok by Rach, Rosie's Empanadas, Lechonbae, Jasmine Roti Factory, Angies, Delightful Bites, Rostacy, Clean Meals Brooklyn, OnFire Barbecue, Late Nite Buns, Bao Tea House, Downeast Lobstah, Ghost Streets Eats, Kapamilya, Deliconcept, Treat Yourself Jerk, La Braza, Humos USA, Garment Bites, Chava's Empanadas, Kinky Taco, Condensed Juice Company, Aguas Frescas Tlaxcalita II, Korea Ginseng, Logan & Co NYC, Cuzin's Duzin, Sam's Ice Cream, Chictreatz, Bang Cookies, Solo Budin, Culiraw, Tipsy Treats, Brazen Flavas, and D's Delights, is primed to satisfy your cravings and create a sensory feast like no other.

As the evening unfolds, experienced musicians will serenade attendees with a selection of sexy and romantic tunes; Rico Jones Quartet will open the stage, setting the perfect mood for those looking to spark a connection or rekindle the flame. Followed by City Love NYC, we will perform the most romantic ballads that will make you hold tight to your dance partner, and to end the night, DJ Ultra Violet will provide a backdrop that heightens the magic of the moment.

To further enhance the excitement, the first ten matches from popular dating apps like Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, and more that come to the event will receive a generous treat of $50 worth of food and drinks. The Cuffing Season Kickoff goes beyond the culinary and musical delights. It is a celebration of love, connections, and shared experiences. Whether you want to enjoy a romantic evening with a partner, meet new friends, or simply relish in the vibrant ambiance, this event promises an unforgettable night.

MHG Events is a New York City-based hospitality group passionate about delivering innovative food and beverage experiences for the love-to-eat community. With a focus on diversity, inclusivity, and equity, MHG is dedicated to producing safe, affordable, and aesthetically pleasing events such as Uptown, Bronx, Brooklyn, Vegan, and Latin Night Markets. MHG Events works with various organizations, including NYBG, SummerStage, NYRR, and NYC Ferry, Central Park.

This event is sponsored by Industry City, Truly, Sam Adams, Green Mountain Energy, Mike Hot Honey, Dr. Pepper, and Mother´s Milk.