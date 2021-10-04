The 2021 WORLD OF WINE ADVENT CALENDAR-Travel the Globe with Delightful Wines this Holiday Season

Editor's Note: Advent begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas, November 28th and ends on Christmas Eve, December 24th. Now is the perfect time to order the "2021 World of Wine Advent Calendar." Our readers can travel around the world this holiday season and enjoy a delightful pour behind every door for the 24 days leading up to Christmas Day. The Advent Calendar is a free-standing, decorative display that is a festive addition to any home.

The 2021 World of Wine Advent Calendar is the highly anticipated fourth edition that takes wine lovers for a celebratory spin around the globe. After selling out within weeks for three consecutive years, the joyfully revamped 2021 Calendar returns to deliver fun and good cheer, with a delicious surprise on each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

With whimsical, festive packaging beautifully illustrated by Paris-based artist, Cassandre Montoriol, the 2021 World of Wine Advent Calendar brings holiday joy from around the globe direct to consumers' doorsteps. Behind every door, 24 in all, is a special 187ml mini-bottle of wine, and each generous glassful offers a daily opportunity to celebrate the season while sampling the traditions of the world's greatest wine regions. Highlights include world-class French Sauvignon Blanc, premium Prosecco, top-vintage Bordeaux, sumptuous ruby Port, and so much more.

Indulge and enjoy 24 delightful daily treats, or gift to wine-loving friends and family this holiday season. The World of Wine Advent Calendar is currently available for purchase on Laithwaites.com/advent or WSJwine.com/advent, while supplies last, for $139.99 (plus applicable taxes) with free shipping to 31 states in the US. Order by November 21, 2021 for delivery by December 1, 2021.

About Direct Wines, Inc.

Direct Wines, Inc. (Direct Wines) is the leading service provider in the direct-to-consumer wine industry. Its mission is to work with licensed wineries and retailers to help people discover wines they will really enjoy. Direct Wines provides a range of services to wine retailers including access to national brands such as WSJwine and Laithwaites. Services also include marketing planning and execution, logistics support for distribution management, customer service support and regulatory compliance. Direct Wines offers scalability and economies that individual licensed retailers would struggle to deliver alone. To learn more, visit www.directwinesinc.com.

SOURCE and Photo Credit: Direct Wines