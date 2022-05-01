Take MOM to Dinner-Check Out Some Great Choices

Mothers and mom figures surely do a lot of meal preparation. Why not plan a meal on Sunday, May 8th that will be special and allow everyone at your table a chance to relax and connect. Here are some great choices in and around NYC.

This Mother's Day, treat Mom to all the chocolate she desires with brunch, lunch or dinner at Chocobar Cortés in the Bronx. Almost everything on the Chocobar menu is made with their own heritage brand chocolate as an ingredient. Sit in the Caribbean-style dining room with bright yellow arches, soothing green walls, and a bar that is inspired by the famous doors of Old San Juan while enjoying must-try items such as Chocolate French Toast; Estrellados en Mangú con Chistorras; Croquetas de Jamón Serrano; Chalupitas de Mofongo; Chocoburger; Grilled Chicken Sandwich; and Chocobar's signature Chocolate Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Make sure you save room for drinks and dessert! Among the beverage offerings are the rich Chocolate Cortés hot chocolate with cheese for which they are known for, the frosty ChocoMartini with Irish cream, milk chocolate and vodka, and the Don Ignacio with Barrilito 3 Star rum, cognac, spiced syrup, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters and a thick dark chocolate rim that blends with the drink as you sip it. Classic Churros with chocolate sauce, Rico Chocolate Cake (praline cake, chocolate mousse, 80% dark chocolate cream, crunchy hazelnut praline) and Chocolate Baklava are among the scrumptious dessert choices.

Honest has recently opened on Bleecker Street and serves vegetarian Indian street food made from the freshest ingredients that are never frozen and made to order. Authentic vegetarian dishes include their signature Bhaji Pav, a vegetable curry with a potato base and spices served with buttered dinner rolls-the pav-baked fresh in Honest's bakery in New Jersey; and Pulav, vegetables and basmati rice cooked in butter with aromatic herbs and spices. Honest also serves Indo-Chinese dishes like Paneer Chili Gravy, cottage cheese tossed with peppers and onions in Indo-Chinese sauces; and Szechuan Noodles. After dining in, you can go for a stroll on the beautiful cherry blossom-lined streets of the West Village or take it to go to enjoy a Mother's Day picnic at the Hudson River Greenway.

NYC's premier Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef destination J-Spec in the East Village will offer a special 3-course Mother's Day menu featuring Wagyu steak and a complimentary beverage on Saturday 5/7 and Sunday 5/8 - for both lunch and dinner. J-Spec exclusively serves the highest grade A5 wagyu. The three-course Mother's Day prix fixe is an experience that starts with a selection of three appetizers, followed by Wagyu filet mignon (additional cuts like ribeye and the ultra-premium Ozaki beef will also be available with a supplement) and a choice of dessert ($85). The menu includes a glass of Moreau-Naudet Chablis, an organically farmed white wine from a family-owned winery in Chablis, France, or premium Japanese green tea served hot or cold. The menu will be available for lunch and dinner Mother's Day weekend in addition to the a la carte menu.

Bring mom to the just-opened Mollusca in the Meatpacking District to enjoy an elegant seafood-centric menu, including an extensive raw bar and mussels in 35 unique varieties of sauces like Condensed Milk and Wasabi, Banana and M&M's, and Cacio e Pepe before window-shopping at Hermes and Christian Louboutin, among others. Mollusca's interior design matches the glamour of the Meatpacking District as hand-blown glass chandeliers anchor the dining room in shapes reminiscent of jellyfish and cast waves eliciting a deep-sea feel. The restaurant is furnished with custom made leather and velvet seating.

Chez Nick is a seasonally-driven neighborhood restaurant located in the Upper East Side from chef-partners Bobby Little and Chad Urban. They will be offering seasonal Spring specials to celebrate Mother's Day. Chez Nick's menu marries seasonality, fine-dining techniques and comforting dishes of housemade pastas, burgers, and more. Located just steps from the East River and Carl Schurz Park, the neighborhood restaurant offers shaded outdoor seating, popular brunch service and weekly seasonal specials. Alongside their full menu, Mother's Day specials include brunch items like Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread with vanilla glaze and chocolate chips; Quiche Loraine with ham, spinach, gruyere cheese with refreshing pea shoot salad; and Southern Style Breakfast Sandwich with crispy bacon, heirloom tomato and cheesey scrambled eggs with pimento cheese. Dinner specials include dishes like English Pea Raviolo stuffed with guanciale, lemon and black pepper; JagerSchnitzel, a grass-fed veal cutlet served with morrells, pernod and Austrian potato salad; and Black Bass en Papillote served with fresh vegetables and ramp salsa verde; among others. Chez Nick is open for brunch 11am - 3pm and dinner 5 - 9:30pm.



For mom's looking to enjoy a Latin-style brunch, the Upper West Side's Tasca offers a combination of flavors from Spain, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. After brunch, stroll with mom through Central Park to take in views of the blooming Cherry Blossoms only a few blocks away, or treat mom to a gift from one of the Upper West Side's lovely boutiques. Tasca offers a two-course prix-fixe brunch menu for $25 with a choice of an appetizer and an entrée, as well as the option for-bottomless red sangria at an additional $15 (for 90 minutes)-or add a premium Bloody Mary or Cava Mimosa for an additional $10. Highlights from the brunch menu include: Huevos Gitanos, baked Gypsy eggs, potatoes, spinach, chorizo, Serrano ham, pepper & onion, and tomato sofrito; Pastelon de Cangrejo, lump crab meat, sweet plantain pastelon, light egg covering, criollo sauce; and Torrija, Spanish style French toast, flambe sweet plantains, Seville orange maple syrup, bacon. Tasca offers spacious seating for both indoor and outdoor dining for the warmer spring weekends ahead.

Estuary at One15° Brooklyn Marina is ready to help you celebrate mom by the water with a special a la carte prepared by newly appointed Executive Chef Dennis Hatzinger (Island Oyster) available in its elegant main dining room and brand-new lounge seating areas featuring plush sofas perfect for a more relaxing afternoon. Options available include Dressed Oysters, citrus & pepper compote; Crabcake, served over pineapple salsa with chipotle aioli; Roasted Half Duck with garlic herb fingerling potato and grilled asparagus; Ramp Risotto with jumbo shrimp & clams and Butter Poached Salmon, dijon cream sauce, broccoli rabe, polenta.

Lindens at Arlo Soho is a restaurant inspired by the Linden trees that line New York streets, Lindens is a spirited ode to nature within the city. Offering an exceptional dining experience, Lindens aims to be a gathering space for the neighborhood and beyond-a place for anyone to call their own in both its main dining room and in its courtyard. For Mother's Day, Lindens is offering two special menus for brunch and then for dinner highlighting spring produce and ingredients. Start off the Mother's Day pre-fixe brunch ($55/pp) with your choice of Bloody Mary, Mimosa or Bellini before diving into delicious favorites including Spring Carrot Ravioli with pancetta, brown butter and 5-year aged banyuls vinegar; Buttermilk Pancakes with mixed berries, whipped cream and NY State maple syrup and its signature Cheeseburger or Impossible Burger with grilled onions, lettuce and cherry pepper relish. Then for dinner, treat her to its Harvest Dinner, a three course pre-fixe ($65/pp) with optional natural and organic wine pairing ($40/pp) highlighting the flavors of spring with dishes including its Thyme Parker Rolls with Ramp Butter; Grilled White Asparagus with crème fraiche with dill, sauce gribiche; Sea Bass with grilled fennel, port wine, scallops, salsa verde and Strawberry Rhubarb Crème Brulee for dessert.

For those who wish to eat kosher, the UN Plaza Grill, in Manhattan's Midtown East with sweeping view of the UN's grounds, will open for brunch at 11:30 a.m. on May 8th in honor of Mother's Day to present a two-course (entree and dessert) prix fixe brunch for just $39. With its sparkling welcome for all adult celebrants in the guise of a mimosa or a glass or prosecco, the menu's nine entrée options covers the brunch gamut from breakfast classics to lunch favorites, Bananas Foster French Toast, Smoked Salmon Benedict and Avocado Toast to the Classic Plaza Burger and Gilled Chicken Paillard. At 4 p.m., dinner will take the Mother's Day stage with both the restaurant's regular a la carte and $69 three-course prix fixe menus available. Whichever the dinner menu choice, all the guests of honor (a.k.a Mom) will be greeted with a glass of prosecco. The UN Plaza Grill is located at 845 UN Plaza (1stAvenue, between 47th and 48th), where there is on-site parking at a flat rate of $20 with validation by the restaurant.

At the historic Wave Hill in The Bronx, Mother's Day is traditionally the one time a year people can picnic on the expansive lawn overlooking the Hudson River that is a centerpiece of the world renowned 28-acre garden complex. Celebrants can ether pre-order a picnic or bring their own. Should they opt for the former crafted by acclaimed caterer Great Performances, they can look forward to a bountiful serving of four dishes to satisfy he appetites of two-to-three with the likes of Cedar Plank Salmon, lemon-cumin aioli and Spring Greens & Goat Cheese for $99 with a junior gardeners' (aged seven and under) version. for $35. (Picnics must be ordered by Monday, May 2) Before or after savoring their al fresco meals in an unparalleled setting, Mother's Day observers can participate in free family friendly activities, including making gifts for Mom, community yoga, a nature walk and a garden tour. For more information, and schedule, as well as to order picnics which can be enhanced with a selection of food and beverage add-ons, including Smoked Salmon Salad, wine, beer and even cocktails. And as a bonus for this (almost!) back-to-normal Mother's Day, all the food and festivities will be in play on Saturday, May 7, as well.

On Manhattan's Upper East Side, David Burke Tavern, its five distinctively different rooms occupying two floors of a stately townhouse, will offer a $65 three-course brunch menu (complemented by a $25 two-courser for kids) showcasing the creative contemporary American cuisine for which its namesake owner and international award-winning chef is known. Menu staples like Burke's signature Lobster Dumplings, along with seasonally inspired dishes such as Darkloom Heirloom Tomato Salad, marinated goat cheese and Spring Onion Tart, fresh ricotta, aged cheddar, bacon, lemons zest, spiced whipped honey and hazelnuts, are among the appetizer highlights. And eclectic selection of entrees includes Eggs Benedict, showcasing another of David Bure's signature, smoked salmon pastrami, Titanic French Toast, mixed berry compote and vanilla whipped cream and Dover Sole, caper soy citrus brown butter sauce. And desserts range from Burke's famous Cheesecake Pops to a Chocolate Caramel Raspberry Dome confection. Mother's day Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 3:15, David Burke Tavern will morph into dinner mode serving its regular a la carte menu and value $49 three-course prix fixe.



PJ Bernstein offers delivery and takeout options for all of their traditional Jewish deli specialties and will be open from 10 am - 8 pm on Mother's Day. The restaurant has remained a staple in the New York Jewish deli dining scene for over five decades. Bestsellers from the menu include: Homemade soups, PJ's Famous New York Sandwiches, each served with a half-pound of meat and side of cole slaw and pickles, all served on a wide selection of Eli's Famous Breads; and the PJ Bernstein Smorgasbord of Smoked Fish. For those who want to visit the restaurant for either lunch or dinner they can step out for a leisurely stroll at the nearby East River Greenway.

La Liste Top-1000 Restaurants-recognized and two-Michelin-starred Jungsik, one can treat Mom to a very special Mother's Day Dinner either by experiencing the signature seven-course menu or enjoying an a la carte experience at the bar that features such staples as Sea Urchin Bibimbap and Iberico conceptualized by Internationally renowned Chef/Owner Jung Sik Yim.

East Village hot spot The Gray Mare will be offering Mother's Day brunch specials all weekend long. Upon arrival, moms will be greeted with a complimentary mimosa (one per table), and if you book ahead through Resy, mom will also receive an adorable mini bouquet from the charming East Village flower shop Sunny's! While we're all about mother-figures of the traditional sense, we also want to celebrate all of the puppy-moms out there too - Mother's Day weekend, puppy-moms can bring their pooches for an outdoor brunch to receive a complimentary mimosa too. The Gray Mare brunch menu is chock full of brunch classics, including Shakshuka and Avocado Toast, as well as Gray Mare specials - like the Sunshine Bowl (orange-turmeric roasted cauliflower, quinoa, pimento, sweet potatoes, orange-thyme dressed baby kale and pepitas), or the "Good Morning" Sandwich (honey mustard glazed smoked pork loin over medium egg, NY state cheddar, chive aioli, and breakfast potatoes) - so there's a little something for everyone!

Roxy Bar, at the Roxy Hotel New York in Tribeca will showcase world-class live Jazz music paired with brunch on Sunday, May 8th from 1 p.m - 3 p.m Located at 2 Avenue of the Americas (at White Street), just inside of the Roxy Hotel. Known for their plush seating and outstanding service while showcasing some of the best live jazz music in New York City. Menu highlights include a Full Raw Bar, Brown Butter Pancakes topped with Fresh banana and Bananas Foster sauce, and an avocado scramble made with heirloom tomatoes. Cocktail highlights include: The Lola-Aperol, St. Germain, Pamplmousse, and sparkling wine and the Queen Bee Orchestra- Gin, rhubarb, ginger, lemon, mint, and seltzer.

