TRIBINI Espresso Martini â€“ An Outstanding RTD

Tribini has a line of mixologist-quality, ready-to-drink espresso martinis made with better-for-you ingredients.Â They currently retail for $19.99 for four cans and can be shipped to 39 states when you order them at www.drinktribini.com.

The cocktails include two servings per can and they are available in three variations that include Double Espresso, Toasted Hazelnut and Golden Espresso.Â Our readers will like that they are made with all-natural ingredients including 6x distilled gluten-free vodka and real, high-quality espresso thatâ€™s sweetened with a blend of monk fruit and stevia to keep sugar content nonexistent or below 10g.

Additionally,Â Tribini is LGBTQ+-owned.Â With Pride Month coming up soon, Tribini will donate $1 for every 4-pack purchased during the month of June to Waltham House, the first residential group home in New England designed specifically for LGBTQ+ youth.Â

Tribiniâ€™s espresso martinis are ideal to chill and sip and to pack for your next picnic or beach outing.Â Have them on hand at home whenever you are entertaining.Â They give guests a great drink option.Â For more information, please visitÂ www.drinktribini.com.Â

Photo Credit: Provided by Tribini