TOPO CHICO Hard Seltzer Raspados and a Chance to Win

Sick of froze, chardonnay, and canned cocktail concoctions? Reach for something cooler this August with these authentic raspado recipes made with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer. Inspired by the iconic shaved ice drinks served in Mexico, drinkers can not only find recipes and order Topo Chico Hard Seltzer straight to their door via Drizly.com, but can also enter for a chance to win a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Raspado Cart Party**.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has created four unique recipes with the help of Mexican mixologist, Denisse Soto. These easy-to-make-at-home recipes take a cue from traditional raspados utilizing beloved ingredients like frozen fruits, Tajin, Chamoy and tamarind.

Check out the recipes HERE!

Leveraging the exotic flavor variety of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's variety pack: Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, and Exotic Pineapple, fans can create crisp and refreshing boozy raspado beverages that beat the summer heat. You can get the essentials to create this boozy raspado through the Drizly app, delivered in under 60 minutes.

"With Topo Chico Hard Seltzer available through Drizly, it couldn't be any easier to refresh your beverage selection this summer with a raspado made with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer," Stephanie Spesia, Senior Marketing Manager of eCommerce at Molson Coors. "Hard Seltzers are an important segment on Drizly, making up over 20% of beer sales. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a top three hard seltzer brand on the platform and continues to gain momentum, so we're excited about the raspado partnership, reaching more at-home drinkers through the app."

Taking the at-home experience once step further, from now until August 28 at 11:59 pm CT, fans can enter for a chance to win** a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Raspado Cart Party complete with a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer raspado bar cart, a shaved ice bartender serving fresh raspados and a $500 ride share food service gift card. Fans can enter for a chance to win by texting "RASPADO" to 49375 or by logging on to TCHSRaspado.com and entering the information requested.

Molson Coors Beverage Company produces, distributes and markets Topo Chico Hard Seltzer as part of an agreement with The Coca Cola Company. For more information about Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, including innovation news and product locator, visit topochicohardseltzerusa.com and follow @topochicohardseltzerusa on Instagram and Facebook, and @topochicohard on Twitter.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 8/10/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 8/28/22. Open only to legal residents of select ZIP Codes in the following states: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CT, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, LA, MD, MA, MN, NE, NH, NJ, NY, NC, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI, and WY, 21+ years of age. For Official Rules, including how to enter, free method of entry instructions, odds, eligible ZIP codes, prize details, and restrictions, visit www.promorules.com/PL018015. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Consent not a condition of purchase. Text HELP to 28130 for help. Text STOP to 28130 to cease messages.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit https://www.molsoncoors.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Molson Coors Beverage Company