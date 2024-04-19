TIME OUT MARKET NY-Upcoming Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Take a look at what is going on at Time Out Market New York!

SPRING FEST - Just in time for warmer weather, Time Out Market is hosting an outdoor beverage festival under the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday, April 20th from 2-6 p.m. The celebration will feature local breweries (including Brooklyn Brewery and Coney Island Brewery), wine, great food from Time Out Market vendors, giveaways, live music by Silver Arrow Band and more! Guests can enjoy it all with beautiful views of the park and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge. See more details + reserve a spot HERE.

3rd Sundays with MORESOUPPLEASE - Every third Sunday of the month, starting April 21, Time Out Market will host a rooftop party from 2-5 p.m. with DJ MORESOUPPLEASE, plus incredible views, fantastic food and drink specials! Attendees should keep an eye on MORESOUPPLEASE’s social, where he’ll be sharing a special promo code for 10% off at the bar during his set. More info + tickets available HERE. (Note that this will follow the market’s ongoing bottomless brunch that takes place every weekend from noon to 3 p.m.)

INDUSTRY NIGHT MONDAY’S - Hospitality professionals of all experience levels are welcome to visit the market every Monday for Industry Night, powered by Remy Martin. The evening includes live music by DJ Liondub and 2-for-1 drinks from 6-7 p.m., including two signature cocktails from Remy Martin, and the opportunity to network with fellow industry pros. Reserve a spot HERE.

For more information on Time Out Market New York please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Filip Wolak