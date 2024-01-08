TIME OUT MARKET NEW YORK and Dry January

Low and zero-proof cocktails have been trending upward and are forecasted to increase in popularity this year. With that in mind, our readers may be maintaining their New Year’s resolutions to drink less in 2024. For those looking to skip the booze here’s what’s happening at Time Out Market New York.


Experience the Market’s Dry January lineup featuring four exquisite specialty mocktails, perfect for those seeking non-alcoholic libations. In addition, the Market is set to host two exclusive non-alcoholic beer tastings by Sam Adams on January 19th and 26th, spotlighting the "Just the Haze" Non-Alcoholic IPA.

Elevate your Dry January journey and visit Time Out Market New York for these limited-time offerings tailored for a memorable alcohol-free celebration. 

Time Out Market New York is located at 55 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201.  It is in the heart of Brooklyn Bridge Park. For more information, please visit https://www.timeoutmarket.com/newyork/.

Photo Credit: Filip Wolak



